NHL Player Props: Hughes, Hertl & More AI-Powered Picks for May 3

A pair of first-round series in the Western Conference headlines Friday’s action in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Nashville Predators and the Vegas Golden Knights will both look to keep their seasons alive tonight in crucial Game 6’s against the Vancouver Canucks and the Dallas Stars, respectively.

The Canucks and Predators have skated to three consecutive one-goal games – including a third-period rally by Nashville in Game 5 to stave off elimination – while the reigning Stanley Cup champions will return to Las Vegas with the hope of doing the same and avoiding a fourth straight loss to the Stars in the series.

Our AI-powered dfsPro model projects a number of individual performances worth keeping an eye on during Friday’s games. Let’s dive into some of our favorite NHL player props for May 3!

Shots on Goal: Take the Over

Quinn Hughes: Over 2.5 Shots on Goal (+114, DraftKings)

Canucks captain Quinn Hughes‘ shots-per-game average sits just below the betting line at 2.43, but our model projects a 22% increase over that average to 2.96 in Game 6. The Predators neutralized Hughes during Games 3 and 4 in Nashville, holding him to zero shots in both games. He rebounded, however, with three shots on goal in Game 5 in Vancouver.

Elias Pettersson: Over 3.5 Shots on Goal (+135, DraftKings)

Canucks center Elias Pettersson has also been largely neutralized by the Predators during this series and has yet to put more than three shots on goal in a single game. However, our model projects a slight uptick in his average shot potential tonight in Game 6, up to 2.65.

Blocked Shots: Take the Under

Ian Cole: Under 1.5 Blocked Shots (+130, DraftKings)

Canucks defenseman Ian Cole blocked a game-high five shots in Game 3 but has otherwise been limited to two blocks or fewer in each of the other four games in the series against the Predators. The veteran blueliner averages just over two blocked shots per game, but our model projects a 37% decline below his average to 1.33 tonight for Game 6.

Shea Theodore: Under 1.5 Blocked Shots (+124, DraftKings)

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore blocked nine shots over Games 2 and 3 against Dallas, but he has blocked just two total shots over the remaining three games in the series. He averages 1.66 shots per game, but our model projects a 16% decline from that average in Game 6 to put him just below the betting line at 1.4.

Total Points: Take the Over

Tomas Hertl: Over 0.5 points (+105, DraftKings)

Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl has just one point through five postseason games against Dallas and has been held off the scoresheet since he scored a goal in Game 1. Still, Hertl averages 0.71 points per game, and our model projects a 23% increase up to 0.88 points tonight in Game 6.

Tyler Seguin: Over 0.5 points (+100, DraftKings)

Stars winger Tyler Seguin has a point in each of his last three games against the Golden Knights (all assists), and our model likes him to continue that trend tonight in Game 6. Seguin averages 0.76 points per game, and our model projects a modest 7% increase over that average in Game 6.

