NHL Player Props: Aho, Crosby Headline AI-Powered Picks for March 30

Saturday’s packed 15-game NHL slate features a possible First Round preview between the Detroit Red Wings and the Florida Panthers, playoff-clinching opportunities for the Colorado Avalanche and Vancouver Canucks and everything in between.

Regardless of their respective teams’ playoff potential, our AI-powered dfsPro model projects a number of key individual performances in today’s games from superstars and dark horses alike. Let’s dive into some of our model’s favorite player props in an action-packed day of hockey on March 30.

See also: Heavy’s player props from this week: 8-for-21 (38% accuracy)

Our Model’s Hottest AI-Powered NHL Player Props

Joel Eriksson Ek: Over 0.5 Assists (+130, DraftKings)

Our AI-powered model expects the Minnesota Wild center to outperform his average in nearly every offensive category against the Vegas Golden Knights today. The model projects a 25% uptick in his assist potential, which puts him just over the betting line at 0.58.

Vincent Trocheck: Over 0.5 Assists (+105, DraftKings)

The New York Rangers center is actually projected to see a minor downturn in his assist potential (2.5%), but our model still likes him against the Arizona Coyotes. At 0.64, Trocheck is still well above the betting line and a solid bet to dish out at least one helper this afternoon.

Sidney Crosby: Over 3.5 Shots on Goal (+105, DraftKings)

Our model likes the Pittsburgh Penguins winger to find the scoresheet against the Columbus Blue Jackets, projecting upticks in his goal (40%), assist (6%) and total point (22%) potential. Perhaps the best opportunity for earning potential, though, is taking the over on Crosby’s shot total. While his average sits just below the betting line at 3.47, our model projects a 14% increase up to 3.97.

Sebastian Aho: Anytime Goalscorer (+130, DraftKings)

The Carolina Hurricanes center has five goals in his last five games and leads all skaters on both teams with a 47% goalscoring probability ahead of Carolina’s matchup against the Montreal Canadiens. Our model projects an 0.63 goal potential for Aho, a 41% increase over his average.

Jared McCann: Over 0.5 Assists (+154, DraftKings)

The Seattle Kraken winger is coming off a three-assist performance against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, and he has five assists in his last five games. Our model likes him to continue the trend against the Dallas Stars tonight, projecting a 50% increase over his average.

One Final Note

As the NHL regular season winds down to its final weeks, several teams still have something to play for, while others are playing with nothing to lose. Game odds are going to start to become less favorable down the stretch, making this a perfect time to get in on player props and DFS as we move toward the end of the season.

For more DFS advice, sign up for our free newsletter!