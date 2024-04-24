NHL Player Props: AI-Powered Stanley Cup Playoff Picks for April 24

Three Stanley Cup Playoff contests are scheduled for Wednesday, including a Game 3 between the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs as well as a pair of Game 2’s featuring Western Conference squads. The Bruins-Maple Leafs series will shift to Toronto, where the Maple Leafs will look to earn back-to-back wins against the Bruins.

In the West, the Dallas Stars will look to even their best-of-seven series against the Vegas Golden Knights before the Los Angeles Kings look to do the same against the Edmonton Oilers.

Our AI-powered dfsPro model projects a number of individual performances worth keeping an eye on during Wednesday’s games. Let’s dive into some of our favorite NHL player props for Day 5 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs!

Hottest Props: Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs (Game 3)

Brad Marchand: Over 0.5 Assists (+130, DraftKings)

Bruins captain Brad Marchand averaged just under 0.5 assists per game during the regular season, but he has already recorded three assists over Boston’s first two postseason games against the Maple Leafs. Our model projects a 16% increase over his average in Game 3, putting him just over the betting line at 0.53.

Ilya Lyubushkin: Under 1.5 Blocked Shots (+145, DraftKings)

Toronto defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin blocked 30 shots in 19 games for the Maple Leafs this season, but he has yet to block a single shot through two playoff games against the Bruins. Our model projects a 49% decline below his average in Game 3, putting him below the betting line at 1.29 blocked shots.

Hottest Props: Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars (Game 2)

Jamie Benn: Over 2.5 Shots on Goal (+105, DraftKings)

Stars winger Jamie Benn led all players with seven shots on goal –his most in a single game in 2023-24 – in Dallas’ Game 1 loss to the Golden Knights, and our model recommends taking the over on his shot total in Game 2. He averages two shots per game, but our model projects a 54% uptick to 3.08 tonight against Vegas.

Jack Eichel: Over 0.5 Assists (+130, DraftKings)

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel notched two assists in Vegas’ Game 1 win over Dallas, and our model likes him to dish out at least one more helper tonight in Game 2. He already averages over 0.5 per game, and our model projects a 21% over that average in tonight’s matchup.

Hottest Props: Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers (Game 2)

Drew Doughty: Over 0.5 Points (+105, DraftKings)

After he recorded an assist in 25:16 of ice time in Game 1, our model projects Kings defenseman Drew Doughty to outperform his offensive averages across the board in Game 2 against the Oilers. Doughty averages 0.61 points per game, and our model projects a 19% uptick to 0.72 in tonight’s matchup.

Adam Henrique: Over 0.5 Points (+130, DraftKings)

In March, the Anaheim Ducks traded center Adam Henrique to the Oilers in a move that helped stabilize Edmonton’s depth down the middle. During the 2023-24 regular season, Henrique tallied 24 goals and 27 assists, splitting time between the Ducks and Oilers. He had a goal and an assist in Game 1 vs. Los Angeles on April 22, and our model likes his odds to find the scoresheet again in Game 2.

