NHL Player Props: Hottest AI-Powered Picks for April 28

Four pivotal Game 4’s headline the Stanley Cup Playoffs’ Sunday slate, including a win-or-go home contest for the Washington Capitals against the New York Rangers. Elsewhere, the Winnipeg Jets, Nashville Predators and Los AngelesKings each look to draw even in their respective first-round series.

Our AI-powered dfsPro model projects a number of individual performances worth keeping an eye on during Sunday’s games. Let’s dive into some of our favorite NHL player props for April 28!

Hottest Props: Avalanche Shots on Goal

Mikko Rantanen: Over 3.5 Shots on Goal (+124, DraftKings)

Colorado Avalanche winger Mikko Rantanen has five points (all assists) through three postseason games against the Jets, but he has yet to eclipse the three-shot mark in a playoff contest this season. Rantanen recorded three shots on goal in Game 3 on April 26, and our model projects a 7% increase over his average of 3.39 shots per game in Game 4, putting him over the betting line at 3.63.

Cale Makar: Over 3.5 Shots on Goal (+130, DraftKings)

Colorado defenseman Cale Makar has put more than three shots on goal in two of three playoff contests against the Jets, and our model likes him to continue that trend in Game 4. Despite averaging just three shots per game, Makar recorded a postseason-high five shots on goal in Game 3, and our model projects him to finish above the betting line again in Game 4.

Nathan MacKinnon: Under 4.5 Shots on Goal (+110, DraftKings)

Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon’s shot totals have been inconsistent through three postseason contests against the Jets, ranging from two in Game 2 all the way to eight in Game 3. He averages nearly five shots per game, but our model projects a 20% decline below his average in Game 4, placing him below the betting line at 3.96.

More AI-Powered Props for Sunday’s Playoff Games

Leon Draisaitl: Over 1.5 Points (+154, DraftKings)

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl has recorded at least two points in each of his team’s first three playoff games against the Kings, and our model likes him to continue that trend in Game 4. Despite averaging just 1.31 points per game overall, Draisaitl is projected to see an 18% increase up to 1.55 points tonight in Game 4. He was one of three Oilers skaters to finish with three points (2 goals, 1 assist) in Edmonton’s 6-1 win over Los Angeles in Game 3.

Filip Forsberg: Over 0.5 Assists (+110, DraftKings)

Predators winger Filip Forsberg found the scoresheet in each of Nashville’s first two playoff games against the Vancouver Canucks, but he was held scoreless in Game 3. Vancouver has largely neutralized Forsberg as a goalscoring threat so far in the series, but our model projects a 15% uptick in his potential to dish out at least one assist in Game 4.

Brock Boeser: Over 2.5 Shots on Goal (+130, DraftKings)

Canucks winger Brock Boeser averaged just over 2.5 shots per game during the regular season, but the Predators have held him to just one shot in each of Vancouver’s first three playoff contests. Still, our model projects a modest 4% increase in his shot potential against Nashville in Game 4, putting him over the betting line at 2.62.

