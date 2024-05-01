NHL Player Props: AI-Powered Picks for May 1 Playoff Games

A two-game Wednesday slate in the Stanley Cup Playoffs begins with the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights looking to break their series stalemate at American Airlines Center and concludes with the Los Angeles Kings aiming to force a Game 6 when they clash with the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Both Dallas and Vegas will look to move within one win of advancing to the second round, while Los Angeles will look to avoid elimination in a do-or-die Game 5.

Our AI-powered dfsPro model projects a number of individual performances worth keeping an eye on during Tuesday’s games. Let’s dive into some of our favorite NHL player props for April 30!

Hottest Props: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars

Noah Hanifin: Over 0.5 Points (+120, DraftKings)

Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin found the scoresheet in each of the first two contests at American Airlines Center this series, and our model likes him to continue the trend as the best-of-seven series returns to Dallas tonight for Game 5. Hanifin scored a goal in Game 1 and dished out two assists in Game 2 but was held scoreless in Games 3 and 4. Our model projects a 41% increase over his average of 0.57 points per game tonight in Game 5.

Jack Eichel: Over 0.5 Assists (+124, DraftKings)

Center Jack Eichel has led Vegas in points this series with six, and his three assists are tied with Ivan Barbashev for the most by a Golden Knights skater. He has found the scoresheet in each of the first four games of the series, dishing out three helpers over the first two games in Dallas. Our model projects a 6% uptick in his average assist potential, from 0.59 to 0.63, tonight in Game 5.

Miro Heiskanen: Over 2.5 Shots on Goal (+100, DraftKings)

Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen’s shot production has been inconsistent during the first-round series against Vegas, ranging from one shot on goal in Games 2 and 4 to four shots on goal in Game 3. Our model likes his chances to put the puck on the net tonight in Game 5, projecting a 25% increase over his average of 2.28 shots per game to put him well above the betting line at 2.85.

Hottest Props: Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers

Leon Draisaitl: Over 1.5 Points (+130, DraftKings)

Oilers center Leon Draisaitl has found the scoresheet in all four games so far in Edmonton’s first-round series, posting multiple points in three of those four games. The Kings held Draisaitl to just one assist in Game 4, but our model likes his odds to put up another multipoint performance in Game 5 as the series returns to Edmonton. More specifically, our model projects Draisaitl to see a 28% increase over his average of 1.31 points per game in tonight’s contest against the Kings.

Phillip Danault: Over 0.5 Points (+120, DraftKings)

Kings center Phillip Danault has just one point through four games in this series after dishing out an assist in Game 2, the last time the Kings and Oilers met in Edmonton. Our model projects him to hover right above the betting line at 0.59 points tonight as the Kings face elimination in Game 5 against the Oilers.

For more DFS advice, sign up for our free newsletter!