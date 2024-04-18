NHL Player Props: Quinn Hughes & More AI-Powered Picks for April 18

The final game day of the 2023-24 NHL will see the last two first-round matchups decided ahead of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Our AI-powered dfsPro model projects a number of individual performances worth keeping an eye on during tonight’s games. Let’s dive into some of our favorite NHL player props for April 18!

See also: Heavy’s NHL player props from April 17: 3-for-6 (50% accuracy).

Shot Props: Take the Over

Quinn Hughes: Over 2.5 Shots on Goal (+110, DraftKings)

Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes leads all NHL defensemen in points this season with 91, but his 198 shots rank 10th among league blueliners. He averages just under 2.5 shots per game, but our model projects a 7% uptick in his shot potential tonight against the Winnipeg Jets, putting him over the betting line at 2.61. Hughes has managed just three shots over his past two games; prior to that, however, he recorded three or more shots in each of seven consecutive games.

J.T. Miller: Over 2.5 Shots on Goal (+110, DraftKings)

Canucks center J.T. Miller is riding an 11-game point streak dating back to March 23, but he averaging just under 2.5 shots per game this season. However, he is coming off a five-shot performance against the Calgary Flames on April 16, and our model projects a 28% increase over his average tonight against the Jets.

Goalscorer Props

Jack Eichel: Anytime Goalscorer (+115, DraftKings)

According to our model, Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel has the best odds (44%) to find the back of the net tonight when Vegas takes on the Anaheim Ducks. Eichel has scored a goal in two of the Golden Knights’ three prior meetings with the Ducks this season, and he has three goals in his last five games.

Matt Boldy: Anytime Goalscorer (+140, DraftKings)

Minnesota Wild winger Matt Boldy is riding a five-game point streak into tonight’s matchup against the Seattle Kraken, recording three goals and three assists over that span. Boldy has found the back of the net in each of the Wild’s previous two meetings with the Kraken this season, and our model gives him the best odds among players on either team (44%) to score in tonight’s game.

Assist Props: Take the Over

Nazem Kadri: Over 0.5 Assists (+105, DraftKings)

Flames center Nazem Kadri is riding a three-game point streak into tonight’s contest against the San Jose Sharks, averaging more than an assist per game over that span. Kadri is averaging 0.57 assists per game this season and has found the scoresheet in each of Calgary’s prior meetings with San Jose this season, most recently recording a goal and an assist on April 9.

Joel Eriksson Ek: Over 0.5 Assists (+130, DraftKings)

Minnesota center Joel Eriksson Ek is averaging just under 0.5 assists per game this season, but our model projects him to outperform his average by 19% tonight against the Kraken, putting him just over the betting line at 0.53. Eriksson Ek has recorded an assist in each of his last two games and in three of his last five. He has also found the scoresheet (1 goal, 1 assist) in each of Minnesota’s previous meetings with Seattle this season.

For more DFS advice, sign up for our free newsletter!