NHL Player Props: Rangers vs. Panthers Game 4

After winning Game 1 on the road, the Florida Panthers have suffered back-to-back overtime losses to the New York Rangers as the two teams get set to play Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final tonight in Sunrise, Fla.

The Panthers are looking to avoid losing three consecutive games within a single postseason since being swept by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Second Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs – a stretch that spans eight series over three postseasons.

Our AI-powered dfsPro model projects a number of individual performances worth keeping an eye on during Tuesday’s matchup. Let’s dive into some of our favorite NHL player props for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final!

Hottest Player Props: New York Rangers

Vincent Trocheck: Over 0.5 Assists (+114, DraftKings)

Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck is coming off a two-assist performance in Game 3 against the Panthers, and he has 11 assists in 13 playoff games. He averaged 0.63 assists per game during the regular season, and our model projects a slight increase up to 0.66 tonight in Game 4.

Jacob Trouba: Over 0.5 Points (+230, DraftKings)

Rangers captain Jacob Trouba averaged just 0.32 points per game during the regular season, but his postseason average is just over the betting line at 0.54. He has three assists over his last two games against the Panthers, and our model likes him to find the scoresheet again tonight, projecting an 89% increase over his average scoring potential in Game 4.

Hottest Player Props: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart: Over 3.5 Shots on Goal (+100, DraftKings)

Panthers forward Sam Reinhart averaged fewer than three shots per game during the regular season, but that average has increased to more than four per game during the postseason. He has put just three shots on goal in each of his last two games, but he managed four in Game 1 against the Rangers. Our model projects a 40% increase over his regular-season average, up to 3.98 tonight in Game 4.

Carter Verhaeghe: Over 3.5 Shots on Goal (+105, DraftKings)

Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe put seven shots on goal in Game 3 against the Rangers, tying Matthew Tkachuk for the team lead. Our model projects a 19% increase over Verhaeghe’s regular-season average of 3.24 shots per game, putting him over the betting line at 3.85 tonight in Game 4 against the Rangers.

Gustav Forsling: Over 0.5 Points (+135, DraftKings)

The Rangers held Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling without a point in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final, but he returned to the scoresheet with a goal in Game 3. He is averaging 0.64 points per game during the postseason; as a result, our model projects a 45% increase over his regular-season average of 0.49 points per game, placing him over the betting line at 0.71 points for tonight’s contest.

Brandon Montour: Over 0.5 Points (+120, DraftKings)

Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour is averaging over 0.5 points per game during the playoffs, but he hasn’t recorded a point in his last six contests. Our model likes him to snap his six-game scoring drought tonight in Game 4 against the Rangers, however, projecting a 53% uptick in his average scoring potential to put him over the betting line at 0.77 points.

