NHL Player Props: Eastern Conference Final Game 6

The Eastern Conference Final between the New York Rangers and the Florida Panthers shifts back to Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla., for Game 6 on Saturday.

The visiting Rangers will look to force this postseason’s fourth winner-take-all Game 7, while the host team will look to clinch their second straight Stanley Cup Final berth.

Our AI-powered dfsPro model projects a number of individual performances worth keeping an eye on during Saturday’s matchup. Let’s dive into some of our favorite NHL player props for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final!

Hottest Player Props: New York Rangers

Vincent Trocheck: Over 0.5 Assists (+120, DraftKings)

Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck was held scoreless in Game 5 of the series on May 30, snapping a three-game point streak. Our model likes him to return to the scoresheet in tonight’s contest, however, projecting a 3% uptick in his average potential to dish out at least one assist. He has 11 assists through 15 playoff games, including three in this series.

Adam Fox: Over 0.5 Points (+100, DraftKings)

Rangers defenseman Adam Fox has recorded three points (all assists) through five games in this series. He was also held without a point in Game 5 against the Panthers, but he has not had consecutive scoreless games during the Eastern Conference Final. According to our model, therefore, Fox’s point projections for Game 6 place him over the betting line at 0.8.

Mika Zibanejad: Over 2.5 Shots on Goal (+105, DraftKings)

For the first time this postseason, Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad was held without a single shot on goal in Game 5 of the series against the Panthers. He tied his playoff single-game high with six shots in Game 4, however, and our model likes him to put at least three shots on goal tonight in Game 6. Averaging 2.73 shots per game during the regular season, Zibanejad is projected to see a 13% increase up to 3.08 in tonight’s contest.

Hottest Player Props: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart: Over 3.5 Shots on Goal (+120, DraftKings)

Panthers forward Sam Reinhart averaged fewer than three shots per game during the regular season, but that average has increased to nearly four per game during the postseason. He hasn’t exceeded three shots on goal in a single game since Game 1 against the Rangers on May 22, but our model still projects a 38% increase over his regular-season average, up to 3.92 tonight in Game 6.

Carter Verhaeghe: Over 3.5 Shots on Goal (+105, DraftKings)

Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe managed just one shot on goal in Game 5 against the Rangers, but he finished over the betting line in each of the previous two contests. Our model projects a 13% increase over his average in Game 6, putting him over the shot line at 3.67 for tonight’s contest.

Matthew Tkachuk: Over 0.5 Assists (+1oo, DraftKings)

Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk has four assists through five games in this series, and our model likes his odds to dish out at least one more tonight. Though he is projected to see a 29% decline below his regular-season average of 0.78 assists per game, Tkachuk is still expected to finish just over the betting line at 0.55 in tonight’s contest.

