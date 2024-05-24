NHL Player Props: Rangers vs. Panthers Game 2

Trailing in a series for the first time this postseason, the New York Rangers will look to get back in the win column as they host the Florida Panthers for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final tonight at Madison Square Garden.

Our AI-powered dfsPro model projects a number of individual performances worth keeping an eye on during Friday’s matchup. Let’s dive into some of our favorite NHL player props for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final!

Hottest Player Props: New York Rangers

Vincent Trocheck: Over 0.5 Assists (+100, DraftKings)

Rangers center Vincent Trocheck has eight assists in 11 games this postseason, and our model likes him to dish out at least one tonight in Game 2 against the Panthers. His projected numbers for tonight’s matchup took a slight hit after the Rangers’ shutout loss in Game 1, but our model still projects him to finish above the betting line at 0.59 assists.

Alexis Lafreniere: Over 0.5 Points (+100, DraftKings)

In addition to the Game 1 shutout loss to Florida, Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere was held off the scoresheet in each of the Rangers’ last two games against the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round, causing our model to project a slight decline in his point production tonight in Game 2 of the Conference Final. Lafreniere is still averaging nearly a point per game during the playoffs, however, and he is still projected to finish just above the betting line at 0.61 points.

Hottest Player Props: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart: Over 3.5 Shots on Goal (+100, DraftKings)

Panthers forward Sam Reinhart put just two shots on goal in Game 6 of Florida’s second-round series against the Boston Bruins, his lowest single-game shot total of the playoffs, but he rebounded with four shots in Game 1 against the Rangers. He has put four or more shots on goal in seven of Florida’s 12 postseason games, and our model projects a 41% increase over his regular-season average of 2.84 shots per game, placing him above the betting line at 4.01 shots in tonight’s contest.

Aleksander Barkov: Over 2.5 Shots on Goal (+100, DraftKings)

Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov put three shots on goal in Florida’s series-clinching Game 6 victory over the Bruins, but he fell just below the betting line with two shots in Game 1 against the Rangers. Barkov’s regular-season average was above the betting line at 2.64 shots per game, however, and our model projects a 20% increase up to 3.01 shots tonight in Game 2.

Matthew Tkachuk: Over 0.5 Assists (+110, DraftKings)

Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk is averaging nearly an assist per game during the playoffs, most recently dishing out one helper in Game 1 against New York. Our model does project a 31% decline below his regular-season average of 0.78 assists per game, but Tkachuk is still projected to finish just above the betting line at 0.54 assists tonight in Game 2 against the Rangers.

Anton Lundell: Over 0.5 Points (+130, DraftKings)

The Rangers held Panthers center Anton Lundell scoreless in Game 1 of the series, but he is averaging 0.75 points per hame during the playoffs and our model likes him to find the scoresheet tonight in Game 2. Lundell averaged less than 0.5 points per game during the regular season, but our model projects a 38% increase in his scoring potential in tonight’s contest.

