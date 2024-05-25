NHL Player Props: Stars vs. Oilers Game 2

The Dallas Stars will look to even their series Saturday night after falling in Game 1 for the third straight round in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, while the Edmonton Oilers aim to take a 2-0 lead back home.

Dallas’ comeback effort fell short as Edmonton took Game 1 in double overtime on May 23, thanks to a game-winning goal from superstar forward Connor McDavid just over 30 seconds into the second OT period.

Our AI-powered dfsPro model projects a number of individual performances worth keeping an eye on during Saturday’s matchup. Let’s dive into some of our favorite NHL player props for Game 2 of the Western Conference Final!

Hottest Player Props: Dallas Stars

Logan Stankoven: Over 0.5 Points (+145, DraftKings)

Stars forward Logan Stankoven was held scoreless in Game 1 against the Oilers, but our model likes his odds to record at least one point tonight in Game 2. He has six points in 14 playoff contests, including four points in the final three games of the Stars’ second-round series against the Colorado Avalanche, and our model projects a 13% increase over his regular-season points-per-game average up to 0.65 in tonight’s contest.

Thomas Harley: Over 0.5 Points (+160, DraftKings)

Dallas defenseman Thomas Harley has just two points (both assists) in the postseason and hasn’t recorded a point since Game 2 of the Stars’ second-round series against the Avalanche on May 9. However, our model projects a 17% increase over his average point production tonight in Game 2 against the Oilers, placing him well above the betting line at 0.69.

Jason Robertson: Over 0.5 Assists (+105, DraftKings)

Stars forward Jason Robertson dished out an assist on Tyler Seguin’s second goal in Game 1 against the Oilers, and our model likes him to continue the trend tonight in Game 2. Averaging 0.71 assists per game during the playoffs, Robertson is projected to see a slight increase tonight over his regular-season average of 0.62 assists per game in tonight’s contest.

Miro Heiskanen: Over 2.5 Shots on Goal (+120, DraftKings)

Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen put just two shots on goal in Game 1 against the Oilers, but he is averaging 2.57 shots per game during the playoffs. As a result, our model projects a 13% increase over his regular-season average of 2.28 shots per game tonight in Game 2 against Edmonton.

Hottest Player Props: Edmonton Oilers

Mattias Ekholm: Over 0.5 Points (+165, DraftKings)

With four straight games without a point, Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm is currently in his longest scoreless streak of the postseason. Still, he started Edmonton’s second-round series against the Vancouver Canucks on a four-game point streak – including goals in three consecutive games – and our model likes him to return the scoresheet again tonight, projecting him to finish just over the betting line at 0.62 points in Game 2 against the Stars.

Evan Bouchard: Under 1.5 Blocked Shots (+110, DraftKings)

Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard started the series with his third straight two-block performance, blocking a pair of shots in Game 1 against the Stars. He is averaging 1.69 blocks per game during the postseason, but our model projects him to drop below the betting line down to just one block tonight in Game 2.

