NHL Player Props: AI-Powered Picks for Oilers vs. Canucks Game 7

The Edmonton Oilers and the Vancouver Canucks are set to close out the second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs in an all-Canadian Game 7 on May 20, with the winner advancing to face the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final

Our AI-powered dfsPro model projects a number of individual performances worth keeping an eye on during Monday’s matchup. Let’s dive into some of our favorite NHL player props for May 20!

Hottest Player Props: Vancouver Canucks

Filip Hronek: Over 0.5 Points (+160, DraftKings)

Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek recorded his first point of the playoffs with an assist in Game 6 against the Oilers, and our model likes him to find the scoresheet again tonight in Game 7. Hronek had 48 points in 81 regular-season games, and our model projects him to finish just above his average at 0.6 in tonight’s contest.

Quinn Hughes: Over 2.5 Shots on Goal (+105, DraftKings)

Canucks captain Quinn Hughes has exceeded two shots on goal just once in this series against the Oilers, finishing with four shots in Game 5 on May 16. Hughes’ regular-season shots per game average was just under the betting line at 2.43, but our model projects a 19% increase over that average up to 2.89 tonight in Game 7.

Conor Garland: Over 0.5 Points (+114, DraftKings)

Canucks forward Conor Garland has just two points (both goals) through six games in this series, but he will likely be thrust into a more prominent role in Game 7 due to Vancouver’s loss of playoff scoring leader Brock Boeser for the series-deciding contest. Garland hovered just over the betting line at 0.57 points per game during the regular season, and our model projects him to be closer to that average tonight in Game 7.

Hottest Player Props: Edmonton Oilers

Leon Draisaitl: Over 3.5 Shots on Goal (+110, DraftKings)

Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl posted his lowest shot total of the playoffs in Game 6, against the Canucks, putting just one shot on goal in Edmonton’s 5-1 victory. However, our model likes him to return to form tonight with at least four shots on goal tonight in Game 7.

Darnell Nurse: Under 1.5 Blocked Shots (+130, DraftKings)

Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse blocked a pair of shots in Game 6, but he had recorded just one block in each of Edmonton’s previous four games against Vancouver. During the regular season, he averaged more than two blocked shots per game, but our model projects a 44% decline below that average to 1.19 blocks tonight in Game 7.

Vincent Desharnais: Under 1.5 Blocked Shots (+135, DraftKings)

Like Nurse, Oilers defenseman Vincent Desharnais is expected to see a decline below his averaged blocked shots tonight in Game 7. He blocked just one shot in Game 6, and our model projects an 11% decrease in his average in tonight’s contest, placing him just below the betting line at 1.39 blocks.

Connor McDavid: Over 3.5 Shots on Goal (+105, DraftKings)

The Canucks held Oilers superstar Connor McDavid to just two shots on goal in each of the last two games but only after he put four or more shots on goal in each of Games 2 through 4. Our model projects him to see a higher shot volume tonight, placing him over the betting line at 3.52.

