NHL Best Bets: Panthers vs. Oilers, Stanley Cup Final Game 6

The Florida Panthers will look to capitalize on their third straight opportunity to capture their first Stanley Cup tonight as they return to Rogers Place to face the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the Final.

Matthew Tkachuk (22 points) and Aleksander Barkov (21 points) enter tonight’s contest leading the scoring charge for the Panthers, while Connor McDavid will look to build upon back-to-back 4-point outings and help the Oilers force a Game 7 in Florida.

Our AI-powered dfsPro model also projects a number of individual performances worth keeping an eye on during Friday’s matchup. Let’s dive into some of our favorite game lines and player props for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final!

Hottest Game Lines: Panthers Moneyline & Total

Florida Panthers Over Edmonton Oilers (+100, DraftKings)

The DraftKings moneyline indicates that the Oilers are very slight favorites in tonight’s contest at -120. The Panthers are also a big favorite to cover the +1.5, while Edmonton is the underdog to cover -1.5.

Other sportsbooks are in lockstep with DraftKings in making the Oilers the favorite to win Game 6 at home, but our model gives the slight edge to Florida. Based on data from the model, taking the Panthers moneyline at +100 and the over at -125 has the potential to be a highly profitable bet (odds from DraftKings).

Hottest Player Props: Points & Shots on Goal

Connor McDavid: Over 1.5 Points (-135, DraftKings)

The Oilers superstar is projected to have a 36% chance of recording 2 or more points tonight, according to our model. He’s had at least 2 points in the last 3 games of the series, including 4 points in Games 4 and 5.

Sam Bennett: Over 2.5 Shots on Goal (+114, DraftKings)

Panthers forward Sam Bennett‘s shots per game average is just under the betting line at 2.48, but our AI-powered model projects a slight increase over that average in tonight’s contest. This places him just over the betting line at 2.57 projected shots on goal in Game 6.

Hottest Player Props: Anytime Goalscorers

Aleksander Barkov: Anytime Goalscorer (+270, DraftKings)

According to our model, Barkov has the highest probability of any player on his team to find the back of the net in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. He is tied for third among Panthers skaters with 7 goals so far in the playoffs, and our model projects a 73% uptick in his goalscoring potential in Friday’s contest.

Leon Draisaitl: Anytime Goalscorer (+160, DraftKings)

While McDavid has been heating up in a big way, his fellow Oilers star Leon Draisaitl has cooled down considerably during the Final series with no goals and just 2 assists over the past five games. However, our model still gives him the highest probability of any player to score a goal in tonight’s contest (46%) and projects a 20% uptick over his average goals per game.

Bonus Player Prop: Goalie Spotlight

Stuart Skinner: Over 26.5 Saves (-110, DraftKings)

Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner stopped 29 shots in Game 5 and 32 in Game 4, and our model likes him to put on a similar performance in Game 6. According to the model, Skinner is projected to have 28 saves against the Panthers in tonight’s game (18% more than his average of 23.83 per game).

