NHL Player Props: Stanley Cup Final Game 1

The 2024 Stanley Cup Final is set.

The Florida Panthers, who lost in the Cup Final last season, are looking for their first championship in franchise history. They will face the Edmonton Oilers, who haven’t been to the Cup Final since 2006 and won the last of their five championships in 1990. It all begins Saturday with Game 1 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla.

Our AI-powered dfsPro model projects a number of individual performances worth keeping an eye on during Saturday’s matchup. Let’s dive into some of our favorite NHL player props for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final!

Hottest Player Props: Total Points

Aaron Ekblad: Over 0.5 Points (+220, DraftKings)

Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad has just 5 points through 17 postseason games, but our model projects his average playoff point production to increase by more than 70% tonight in Game 1 of the Final. Ekblad is still looking for his first goal of the playoffs, but his last point came in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final against the New York Rangers on May 30.

Brandon Montour: Over 0.5 Points (+140, DraftKings)

Another Panthers defenseman, Brandon Montour, has been slightly more productive offensively with 9 points (3 goals, 6 assists) through 17 playoff games. He averaged exactly 0.5 points per game during the regular season, but our model projects him to see a 49% increase over the betting line tonight in Game 1 against the Oilers.

Sam Bennett: Over 0.5 Points (+114, DraftKings)

Panthers forward Sam Bennett has 10 points through 12 playoff games and closed out the Eastern Conference Final on a three-game point streak (3 goals, 1 assist). Our model likes him to stay hot in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, projecting an 11% increase over his average point potential in tonight’s contest.

Hottest Player Props: Shots on Goal

Connor McDavid: Over 3.5 Shots on Goal (+120, DraftKings)

Oilers superstar Connor McDavid is averaging 1.7 points per game during the playoffs, but his shots per game have been less consistent. He put just 2 shots on goal against the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final, but he had 5 or more shots in each of the three games prior. Our model projects a modest 5% increase over his average tonight in Game 1 against the Panthers, putting him over the betting line at 3.64 shots.

Sam Reinhart: Over 3.5 Shots on Goal (+135, DraftKings)

Panthers forward Sam Reinhart hasn’t exceeded 3 shots on goal in a single game since Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final, but our model likes him to do it tonight in Game 1 against the Oilers. Our model projects a 31% increase over Reinhart’s average shot potential, placing him over the betting line at 3.71 in tonight’s contest.

Carter Verhaeghe: Over 3.5 Shots on Goal (+120, DraftKings)

Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe is averaging a point per game during the playoffs, but his single-game shot totals have ranged from 1 to 8. The Rangers held him to just one shot on goal in each of the last two games of the Eastern Conference Final, but our model likes Verhaeghe to rebound with at least 4 shots tonight in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

