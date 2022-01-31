Rams vs. Bengals Odds: Bet the Super Bowl Online

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals punched their tickets to Super Bowl 56 and FanDuel Sportsbook has an attractive betting opportunity for first-time users.
FanDuel Sportsbook, an affiliate partner of Heavy, has the Rams opening as 4-point favorites. The over/under total is at 49.5 and the moneyline is Bengals +166 and the Rams -198.
Rams vs. Bengals Game Details
Who: Los Angeles Rams (15-5) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (13-7)
What: Super Bowl LVI
When: Sunday, February 13, 2022 — 6:30 p.m. ET
Where: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, California
TV: NBC
Rams vs. Bengals Odds
Odds provided by FanDuel Sportsbook
Point Spread: Rams -4
Moneyline: Rams -198 & Bengals +166
Over/Under: 49.5
Rams vs. Bengals Betting Trends
Trends provided by Odds Shark
Bengals Trends
- Bengals are 13-7 against the spread (ATS) overall this season
- Bengals are 7-0 ATS in their past 7 games
- Bengals are 6-1 straight up (SU) in their past 7 games
- Total has gone UNDER in 4 of the Bengals’ past 5 games
- Total has gone UNDER in 5 of the Bengals’ past 5 games vs. Rams
- Bengals are 0-5 SU in their past 5 games vs. NFC West opponents
Rams Trends
- Rams are 10-10 ATS overall this season
- Rams are 6-3 ATS in their past 9 games
- Rams are 8-1 SU in their past 9 games
- Rams are 5-1-1 ATS in their past 7 games vs. Bengals
- Rams are 5-12 SU over their past 17 games vs. AFC North opponents