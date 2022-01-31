Rams vs. Bengals Odds: Bet the Super Bowl Online

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals punched their tickets to Super Bowl 56 and FanDuel Sportsbook has an attractive betting opportunity for first-time users.

FanDuel Sportsbook, an affiliate partner of Heavy, has the Rams opening as 4-point favorites. The over/under total is at 49.5 and the moneyline is Bengals +166 and the Rams -198.

Rams vs. Bengals Game Details

Who: Los Angeles Rams (15-5) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (13-7)

What: Super Bowl LVI

When: Sunday, February 13, 2022 — 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, California

TV: NBC

Rams vs. Bengals Odds

Odds provided by FanDuel Sportsbook

Point Spread: Rams -4

Moneyline: Rams -198 & Bengals +166

Over/Under: 49.5

Rams vs. Bengals Betting Trends

Trends provided by Odds Shark

Bengals Trends

Bengals are 13-7 against the spread (ATS) overall this season

Bengals are 7-0 ATS in their past 7 games

Bengals are 6-1 straight up (SU) in their past 7 games

Total has gone UNDER in 4 of the Bengals’ past 5 games

Total has gone UNDER in 5 of the Bengals’ past 5 games vs. Rams

Bengals are 0-5 SU in their past 5 games vs. NFC West opponents

Rams Trends