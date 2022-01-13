Whether they’ll prove to be buyers or sellers at this year’s trade deadline remains unclear. However, one thing is for certain, the Boston Celtics are expected to be active ahead of the February 10 cutoff date. In the words of The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Brad Stevens and company are “open for business” in trade talks that don’t involve the two Jays.

On a January 12 airing of the “HoopsHype Podcast,” Michael Scotto backed this notion, dropping a ton of Celtics nuggets in his trade deadline preview. Some — such as Dennis Schroder reportedly being up for grabs — were more obvious than others. More notable tidbits included the team’s interest in reacquiring forward Jeff Green from the Denver Nuggets. Green led all Celtics players in scoring back in 2013-14 with a team-high 16.9 points per game. The Cs are also said to have done their due diligence in regards to center Jalen Smith, inquiring with the Phoenix Suns on the potential availability of the former No. 10 overall pick.

As far as other current Celtics players who could be shown the door over the next month, Scotto reports that the organization has made Aaron Nesmith available in trade discussions. A lottery pick in 2020, Nesmith looked to have found a rhythm in the second half of his rookie campaign, converting on 38.3% of his 3-pointers following the All-Star break. Unfortunately, the 22-year-old has struggled to carry over that type of consistency into his sophomore campaign.

Nesmith on Shooting Struggles: ‘It’s Frustrating’

After a solid showing during last August’s Summer League, there were real rumblings of Nesmith’s shooting prowess and defensive tangibles earning him a starting gig in Ime Udoka’s lineup. Instead, Nesmith has been nothing more than an afterthought in the new coach’s scheme, even being a DNP in seven contests. In 29 games this season, the South Carolina native is averaging 4.1 minutes fewer per game when compared to his rookie year. His shooting percentages have also plummeted, with his field goal percentage down 9.4% while his percentage from beyond the arc has dipped 13.6%.

“Yeah, it’s frustrating,” Nesmith said on January 10 via the Boston Herald. “My shot is not where it’s supposed to be or where I want it to be. And I need to find my consistency with that and I need to get back to doing what I’ve been doing regarding that. But besides that, just continuing to make the most of opportunities on the defensive side of the floor, even if my shot’s not falling, make sure I can still make an impact without making jumpers.”

Nesmith Returns from G League Stint

On January 8, Nesmith and teammate Bruno Fernando were each assigned to the G League Maine Celtics, where the former made the most of his opportunity. In 31 minutes of play in a 117-89 victory over the Wisconsin Herd on January 9, Nesmith looked confident, dropping 21 points, snagging nine rebounds, and dishing out five assists. He shot 9-of-16 from the field and 2-of-7 from 3-point range.

“Just being able to go out there and play freely and just kind of get back into a rhythm a little bit, it’s always fun and always a good experience,” Nesmith said. “It’s just fun to play the game of basketball no matter where it is. … So I said I’ll go, go play, have fun. And win another basketball game.”

By January 10 the Celtics recalled Nesmith and Fernando, each of whom reverted back to their reserve roles in Boston’s rotation for the C’s 19-point victory over the Indiana Pacers on January 12. The Vanderbilt product was again sparingly used, logging just three minutes and failing to attempt a shot.