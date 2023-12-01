Al Horford Reveals How Celtics Help Him Contain Joel Embiid: Exclusive

Boston Celtics center Al Horford has garnered a reputation for being the one who can stop Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid. However, in an exclusive interview with Heavy Sports, Horford revealed that stopping Embiid reflects more on the Celtics’ defense than it does on him.

“For me, it’s really just trying to contain him in the best way that I can. And usually, people always give me a lot of credit, but it’s a team thing. I feel like the guys around me understand the game plan. They know what they need to do, and they’re always there to help and assist me,” Horford told Heavy Sports on November 16.

Horford praised Embiid for continuously improving while noting how challenging it is to guard Embiid.

“He’s the kind of guy that just continues to get better. And offensively, he continues to eat. He’s really a student of the game, and I feel like he continues to find ways to be effective and efficient. It’s a big challenge, and anytime we have to play against them, we really have to be locked in.”

Horford finished by adding that what makes Embiid hard to stop is how layered he is in his offensive prowess.

“I have to be really locked in and understand what I need to do because he’s the kind of guy that’s just so talented offensively, and he can really shoot it too. So it’s not like you’re just trying to stop one thing. It’s like multiple layers to his game. And for me, that’s fun. It’s fun to be able to go and compete against him and just go at it.”

Embiid is averaging 32 points this season. Yet his two lowest scoring outputs during the 2023-24 season – 20 and 26 – came against the Celtics.

Kristaps Porzingis Out Against The Sixers on December 1

The Celtics announced via their X account that Kristaps Porzingis will miss his third consecutive game with his calf injury when they play against the Sixers on December 1.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Philadelphia: Kristaps Porzingis (left calf strain) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 30, 2023

With Porzingis out, Al Horford will likely be the Celtics’ starting center when the Celtics face the Sixers. That may be for the best for the Celtics, with Horford’s reputation as one of the best Joel Embiid defenders. The Celtics haven’t slowed down much with Horford as their starting center overall. The Celtics are undefeated in the three games Horford has replaced Porzingis.

Al Horford Talks About Blocking Shot Into Son

During the closing minutes of the Celtics game against the Atlanta Hawks, Al Horford had a cute moment where he checked on his son, Ean, after blocking a shot into Ean’s lap.

Al Horford blocks Trae Young and the ball flies into the crowd… right to his son 😄 (Al quickly runs over to make sure he's okay) pic.twitter.com/YvvbELIzQ5 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 27, 2023

After the game, Horford explained the process of events between blocking the shot and checking on Ean.

Play

“It was a cool moment. He was a little surprised, needless to say. But that was a cool moment,” Horford told reporters on November 28, per CLNS Media Boston Sports Network’s YouTube Channel. “It kind of takes you off of everything. It definitely shifts your mind. You look at him and make sure he’s okay. But you definitely lose sight of where you’re at. So it was pretty cool. He was pretty excited about it afterward.”

Horford has five children in total, so this may or may not be the last time this happens before his career is all said and done.