Al Horford Highlights Key Difference With 2023-24 Celtics: Exclusive

In an interview with Heavy Sports on Thursday, November 16, Boston Celtics center Al Horford talked about what has made the 2023-24 Celtics different from the previous Celtics teams he’s played for.

Horford, who has partnered with Simplisafe to launch their Sandwich Generation Campaign (more on that later), detailed what makes this Celtics team stand out to him.

“The thing that I’ve been impressed with so far with this team is that it doesn’t matter what Joe (Mazzulla) has thrown at us as a team,” Horford told Heavy Sports. “We’ve taken that challenge, and we’ve responded, and to me, that’s a very positive sign, and looking at this group, and this group of guys, like everybody wants to be great.”

Horford then detailed the lengths he and his teammates are going to accomplish their goals.

“They are willing to be criticized. They’re willing to learn. There’s like that willingness, and that’s just been good to see with this group. Guys are being challenged. Guys are being pushed. And we’re really trying to be the best that we can. And I think there’s an understanding of really taking advantage and making the most out of this opportunity that we have right now. So I feel like that’s the biggest difference,” Horford said.

So far, that mindset is paying off for the Celtics. After beating the Memphis Grizzlies on November 19, they’ve won six games in a row and sport an 11-2 record. They currently possess the no. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Al Horford Reveals How Joe Mazzulla Has Been Different in Year 2

Al Horford also explained what has been different from Joe Mazzulla in his second season as the Celtics’ head coach.

“I’ve just seen him as a coach as being more assertive and also him being able to put an imprint of himself on the team and how he wants things to be run,” Horford said. “Last year, he was put in a tough position to come in and lead us. We started well last year, and I feel like we were very driven. But I just think that this year, we’re more comfortable with him.”

Horford added how the comfortability has impacted the Celtics’ sense of identity as a team and why he’s happy with the results.

“We were continuing to develop this identity of who we want to be, how we want to play and everything,” Horford said. “It’s something that I’m happy to see because we still have a ways to go, continuing to grow as a team. But I feel like everybody is willing to get better and learn and we’re doing it the right way.”

More on SimpliSafe & Al Horford’s Participation

SimpliSafe is an American home security company whose Sandwich Generation Campaign aims to help those who care for both their children and aging parents. Horford explained to Heavy Sports why the campaign appealed to him as a family man.

“Once I spoke with SimpliSafe, I was able to understand what they were trying to raise awareness for the struggles of those in the sandwich generation. With my parents (and being a parent myself) and being aware of my well-being – it was really easy, and I relate to that. All that they are doing and everything that SimpliSafe offers was really easy to highlight. And being able to check on my family and make sure they are fine is important to me.”

Horford explained further why he partnered with them.

“The cool thing about SimpliSafe is they are a Boston-based company, and being able to partner with them to showcase how family safety is priority is important to me!”

For those who see themselves as part of the Sandwich Generation, learn more about how SimpliSafe can help here.