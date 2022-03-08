Analyst Disrespects Celtics’ Jayson Tatum: ‘He’s Not a Superstar’

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are rolling right now, having won 22 times since the start of the year, amassing a 22-8 record.

Praise is coming from every angle and is aimed at every member of the rotation. Quite simply, this is the best stretch of Boston’s season so far, and fans are starting to dream of another deep post-season run.

A huge part of the Celtics resurgence has been how Jayson Tatum has increased his level of play. From playmaking to rebounding, the Celtics star wing is becoming an all-around talent who can take over games when the chips are down. Just look at the St Louis native’s 54-point game against the Brooklyn Nets on March 6 if you’re looking for proof of how his game has developed throughout the season.

Yet, for all the praise Tatum is currently receiving, one analyst is keen to remind everybody that the 24-year-old wing hasn’t earned superstar status quite yet, and potentially never will.

"I want an NBA Superstar Club without a list bc they know you. … It's a 12-person max, preferably 7-8 guys. You must be a perennial 1st or 2nd team All-NBA'er, or a guy skyrocketing like Ja. Right now, Jayson Tatum's in the club next door. He's not a superstar." —@getnickwright pic.twitter.com/8bWR9sxIYR — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) March 7, 2022

“It is a 12-person max (list of superstars), preferably seven or eight guys. You must be a perineal first or second-team All-NBA. So right now, Jayson Tatum, he’s in the club next door. It’s nice, people are almost as attractive, the music is almost as good, and everyone there is like ‘it’s a good club, but I want to be in the other one.’

You might never get into it. So, no, he’s not a superstar. If he’s a superstar, is Trae Young a superstar? Is DeMar DeRozan a superstar? No, they’re stars. I know he’s your guy, but he’s not a superstar,” Nick Wright said on a recent episode of First Things First.

Durant Thinks Tatum Has Become an Elite Shot Maker

Tatum and Kevin Durant spent this summer together on Olympic duty with Team USA. They’re aware of what each other is capable of, and no doubt shared some tricks of the trade during practice times.

Yet, despite Durant being considered the better player, it was Tatum who finished the pair’s most recent contest as the better player on the floor. Granted, Durant is returning from an injury lay-off, but that shouldn’t take away from what Boston’s All-Star was able to do for his team down the stretch.

Speaking after the Nets’ March 6 loss, Durant had some high praise for Tatum, “He’s a shot-maker. He got some free throws in the fourth and he made some shots over the top of us. He’s an elite shot-maker, he’s been knocking them down, playing with confidence lately.”





Obviously, Tatum is yet to reach the level of Durant, and possibly never will. But, seeing the young star go toe-to-toe with one of the all-time greatest scorers, and come out the victor, is a sign of things still to come from Boston’s number one scoring option.

Udoka Believes Tatum is Becoming an Alpha

Another person to have an opinion that flies in the face of Nick Wright is Ime Udoka. Following Tatum’s 54-point night against the Nets, the media were unsurprisingly eager to get Udoka’s take on his star players’ performance, and how his game has elevated to new heights in recent weeks.

“Taking the alpha approach to be the best guy on the court each night. And that’s what’s needed against some of these high-level opponents. He takes pride in the matchups going up against high-level guys and we’re not making it a one-on-one thing, but he wants to play well and he takes pride in it. Impressive, for sure, but it’s not unexpected,” Udoka said.





According to Basketball-Reference, Tatum has averaged 31.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.7 assists over his last ten games – and when he performs like that, he is certainly a perennial All-NBA talent. So, maybe he does belong in the superstar discussion after all, or perhaps it will be another few months until Tatum’s place among the league’s elite is recognized by all. Either way, the ascension is happening before our eyes.