Analyst Sends Strong Message to Celtics: ‘Not as Good as Milwaukee’

The Boston Celtics got a nice reminder of who they were dealing with when they lost Game 1 of their series against the Milwaukee Bucks. Despite having homecourt advantage and a fully healthy squad going in, the Celtics lost to the Bucks 101-89 to take a 0-1 deficit against the reigning NBA champions in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Losing in those circumstances of course leads to plenty of analysts drawing instant conclusions. Nick Wright of FS1 certainly had one.

After the Celtics lost, Wright emphasized that the Bucks were the much better team and harped on how overrated the Celtics became as a result of them sweeping the Brooklyn Nets.

I tried to warn everyone that the Nets being so comically overrated all year was having a warping effect on the rest of the playoff odds, and in turn making the *Celtics* a touch overrated for sweeping them. Milwaukee is the far better team, even without Middleton. — nick wright (@getnickwright) May 1, 2022

Even though this is arguably just as much of a shot at the Nets as it is at the Celtics, this is not the first time Wright has directed criticism at the Celtics before – having criticized Payton Pritchard not too long ago – and it probably won’t be the last.

Takes like these will more likely than not annoy Celtics fans, especially knowing their familiarity with what Wright has said about the team in the past. The fact remains that no matter how strongly they may disagree with his analysis, the team has to prove him wrong themselves.

Analyst Provides Statistic That Favors Boston’s Chances in Game 2

Losing Game 1 and by extension homecourt advantage in this series was probably not how the Celtics wanted to start this series against the Bucks. Fortunately for them, it appears that they may not have much to worry about for their next game knowing the history of what happens to road teams in Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs.

Kevin Pelton of ESPN tweeted out a statistic that is sure to be of some comfort to Celtics fans, stating that over the past decade, teams that win Game 1 one on the road haven’t had much luck the following game.

I think I'd forgotten this, but: Teams that win Game 1 on the road by double-digits have gone 2-10 in the series over the last decade. Happened with Memphis-Minnesota in round 1. https://t.co/We0Gb4hb7i — Kevin Pelton (@kpelton) May 1, 2022

Technically, this has no bearing on the Celtics’ chances in Game 2, but it demonstrates that home teams that lose in Game 1 more often than not make the proper adjustments for the next game. The Bucks are a formidable challenge, but, should the Celtics adjust properly, this series is sure to be a rock fight.

Celtics Set Near-Playoff Record Low Offensively in Game 1

For Boston to make the necessary adjustments that will tie up the series, they will have to figure out how to get the right shots off against Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The impact of those two on the defensive end badly stagnated the Celtics’ offense that it almost set a playoff record, and not in a good way.

Kirk Goldsberry of ESPN released a statistic revealing that the Celtics made the second-fewest two-point field goals in a playoff game in NBA history with 10, making only one more than the Houston Rockets did in the 2017 NBA Playoffs.

Fewest Made 2-Point Field Goals

NBA Playoff History 1. Houston Rockets, 5/11/2017 … 9

2. Boston Celtics TODAY ……….. 10

3. Houston Rockets 4/22/2019 … 11

t4. Toronto Raptors 5/23/2019 ….13

t4. Houston Rockets 9/6/2020 ….13 — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) May 1, 2022

For those wanting to know, that game in question was when the Rockets lost 114-75 to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 6 of the 2017 Western Conference Semifinals, which eliminated them from the playoffs.

Boston may have had better luck scoring-wise than that Rockets team did five years ago, but their offense played right into Milwaukee’s hands in Game 1. If the Celtics want to prove Nick Wright wrong, they are going to have to change up their offensive schemes, which will be easier said than done.