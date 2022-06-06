Al Horford’s Sister Criticizes Jayson Tatum’s Game 2 Performance

In Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals, Jayson Tatum had a much better game scoring-wise than he did in Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors. Scoring 28 points for the Boston Celtics is a vast improvement over the 12 he previously scored against Golden State. However, the 3:4 assist-to-turnover ratio he put up in Game 2 is much worse than the 6:1 assist-to-turnover ratio he put up in Game 1, which played a role in how Tatum ended up with a plus/minus of minus-36.

Among those displeased with Tatum’s play was Al Horford’s sister, Anna, who didn’t like that Tatum was creating his own offense by himself rather than relying on team basketball.

Jayson doesn’t have to do it alone… We play best when we play team ball. Need to get other guys involved. — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) June 6, 2022

Boston committed 18 turnovers while dishing out only 24 assists as a team in Game 2. In Game 1, the team committed only 12 turnovers while dishing out 33 assists. Boston needs Jayson Tatum to score in order to win this series, but the finals have demonstrated thus far that they play better when everyone is involved in the offense while taking good care of the ball too. Although Tatum’s poor play may not be entirely his fault.

Tatum has been playing with a shoulder stinger since Game 3 of the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat, which Anna acknowledged. Later on during Game 2, Anna pointed out that Tatum, along with Robert Williams III, was playing hurt and it showed on the court.

Anna Horford Called Draymond Green A Dirty Player

During Game 2, Anna Horford called Draymond out for his antics by saying that when things aren’t going his way, he relies on playing dirty to beat his opponent.

If Draymond can’t outplay an opponent, he simply resorts to playing dirty 🤮 — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) June 6, 2022

This was in reference to when Draymond Green shoved Grant Williams down during the second quarter of Game 2. Though Green initiated the contact, Williams was called for the foul. Green was called for a technical foul shortly afterward.

Grant Williams and Draymond Green getting chippy early in Game 2 😳 pic.twitter.com/h4QIgD8b1y — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2022

Later on during the game, Anna asked how many times Green could “hack” her brother before he would get called for it.

How many times can Draymond hack Al & not get called for it? 😂 — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) June 6, 2022

Green was called for three personal fouls the entire game. One of the three fouls Green was called for was on a play in which he fouled Jaylen Brown from behind the three-point line. After it was called, Brown and Green got into a physical altercation that one could argue warranted double technicals.

Draymond Green and Jaylen Brown getting into it👀 pic.twitter.com/ZV7RmpP3en — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 6, 2022

Had Green been called for a technical at that moment, it would have been his second which would have gotten him kicked out of the game, but the refs did not call either Green or Brown for technicals.

Anna Later Also Called Jordan Poole A Dirty Player

After calling Green a dirty player, Anna later said that Jordan Poole had followed his lead.

And Poole has followed his lead. Lmao — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) June 6, 2022

This was in reference to when, while Poole was laying on the ground, he pushed off Derrick White while White was trying to jump over him to get back into the play after blocking Poole’s layup attempt.

Did Jordan Poole intentionally trip Derrick White on this play? pic.twitter.com/6fYuoQhXMY — KNBR (@KNBR) June 6, 2022

Poole was initially called for a technical foul for doing this, but it was later rescinded upon further review by the referees. No matter what anyone thinks of that particular play, Poole came under fire for similar actions on May 7, 2022, after some believed he intentionally injured Ja Morant’s knee in Game 3 of the 2022 Western Conference Finals.

Ja Morant reacted to Jordan Poole grabbing his knee. (via @JaMorant) pic.twitter.com/9XhvkPfYxG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 8, 2022

That’s all in the eye of the beholder. Because Poole has been accused of making dirty plays before, it becomes easier to believe he’s capable of doing it again.