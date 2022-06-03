Al Horford’s Sister Sounds Off On His Game 1 Performance, ‘He Wants That Ring!’

Anna Horford has been a staunch supporter of the Boston Celtics ever since her brother Al has suited up for them. Whenever Boston plays well as a team, she shouts them out. Whenever Al plays well for them, she’ll especially shout him out. When Al put on an excellent performance against the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals, Anna did what she usually does whenever he plays well – praise her brother for his efforts.

OK AL 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽🔥🔥🔥 — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) June 3, 2022

In the fourth quarter of Game 1, Horford had nine points on three-for-three shooting from the field including two threes and an and-1. As he dominated in the closing minutes of the game, Anna tweeted out emphatically how much her brother wants to win an NBA Championship.

AL WANTS THAT MF-ING RING. — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) June 3, 2022

Then, once the Celtics finished the Warriors off to take a 1-0 lead in the finals, Anna celebrated the victory.

As long as Al keeps playing like this, and by extension, the Celtics too, expect Anna to be among their most vocal cheerleaders.

Al Horford Set a Playoff Career-High in Game 1

Al Horford’s statline in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals was impressive for someone who was playing in his first career finals game.

In 33 minutes of action, Horford scored 26 points, corralled six rebounds, and posted a plus/minus of plus-nine. The one category where Horford stood out the most in Game 1 was his three-point shooting.

On the night, Horford hit six of Boston’s 21 three-pointers, which was the most among Celtics players, narrowly beating Derrick White who had five, and Marcus Smart who had four. According to StatMuse, the six three-pointers Horford made in Game 1 are also the most he’s ever made in a single playoff game throughout his playoff career.

His previous career-high in that area was five, and Horford set that mark less than a month ago in Game 4 of the 2022 Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks on May 9, 2022. Even more telling, Horford had two other games during Boston’s 2022 Playoff Run where he hit four threes. Both of which were against Milwaukee in Games 1 and 3.

Those individual performances have played a factor in, according to NBA.com, how Horford has been hitting 46.3 percent from three-point land during the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Anna Has Previously Shouted Out ‘Playoff Al’ in the 2022 Playoffs

Al put up one of the best performances in his playoff career in Game 5 of the 2022 Eastern Conference Semifinals, scoring a career-high 30 points, corralled eight rebounds, and shot 11-for-14 from the field, including five-of-seven from three. When he did, Anna Horford pinpointed the exact turning point of the game.

This is where the Bucks f*cked up 😂 I know that look… He was pissed.

pic.twitter.com/rYFn45zb61 — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) May 10, 2022

Moments beforehand, Giannis Antetokounmpo dunked over Horford and then proceeded to stare him down. Later on in the game, Horford returned when he dunked over Giannis in the fourth quarter (and inadvertently elbowed him in the face).

Al Horford strikes back! Puts Giannis on a poster, receives dead ball technical foul Al Horford took revenge over Giannis putting the Greek Freak on a poster moments after being posterized on the other end during Game 4 between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

Horford’s performance played an important role in the Celtics taking a 3-2 lead over the Bucks in the semifinals. Even though that series required a Game 7 to finish off the reigning champions, the Celtics would not have gotten as far as they did (and have) without Horford’s contributions to the team.