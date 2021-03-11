2008 Celtics Champ Attacks Meyers Leonard For Anti-Semitic Slur

Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard has been suspended and fined $50,000 for the anti-Semitic slur he used while playing video games during his live stream, Monday night, and is receiving blowback from one angry former Celtics player.

Boston Celtics’ former center and 2008 champion Kendrick Perkins, who’s one of ESPN’s newer faces currently covering the association, called out Leonard for what he said Monday night and for the decision he made last year inside the NBA’s bubble.

Kendrick Perkins On Meyers Leonard: ‘From The Anthem To Saying Hateful Things Online… That’s HIM!’

“One thing to say on Meyers Leonard,” Perkins tweeted. “When people show you who they are believe em! From the anthem, to saying hateful things online… that’s HIM! Carry on…”

In 2020, after the NBPA (National Basketball Players Association) agreed to play out the rest of the regular season and playoff while quarantining at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World, they also agreed that players would be allowed to replace the nameplates of their uniforms with pre-approved, pro-civil rights messages.

In addition, teams agreed to kneel on one knee while holding hands in solidarity during the playing of the National Anthem before every game as a representation of unity.

2020: Meyers Leonard Stands During NBA’s BLM Pregame Demonstration

While most players participated in taking a knee before games — a gesture made popular by former NFL San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016 — not every single NBA player participated, including Leonard.

“Some of the conversations I’ve had over the past three days, quite literally, have been the most difficult,” Leonard told The Associated Press prior to a game in August. “I am with the Black Lives Matter movement and I love and support the military and my brother and the people who have fought to defend our rights in this country.”

With that being said, Leonard chose to stand during the National Anthem.

“I can’t fully comprehend how our world, literally and figuratively, has turned into Black and white,” Leonard said, per the AP. “There’s a line in the sand, so to speak: ‘If you’re not kneeling, you’re not with us.’ And that’s not true. I will continue to use my platform, my voice, and my actions to show how much I care about the African American culture and for everyone.

“I live my life to serve and impact others in a positive way.”

Meyers Leonard Fined $50K, Suspended By NBA Commissioner

Leonard, who’s banned from team activities for one week, will also have to participate in a cultural diversity program, according to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

“Meyers Leonard’s comment was inexcusable and hurtful and such an offensive term has no place in the NBA or in our society,” Silver wrote. “Yesterday, he spoke to the representatives of the Anti-Defamation League to better understand the impact of his words and we accept that he is genuinely remorseful.

“We have further communicated to Meyers that derogatory comments like this will not be tolerated and that he will be expected to uphold the core values of our league — equality, tolerance, inclusion, and respect — at all times moving forward.”

