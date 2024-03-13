Bill Simmons Reveals Why Former Celtics Target Chose Rival Over Them

Delon Wright was one of the more well-known players who hit the buyout target. After the Washington Wizards waived him, the Miami Heat signed him, as reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski’s X account.

However, Bill Simmons revealed that the Boston Celtics, too, were interested in Wright. Simmons explained that Wright chose the Heat over the Celtics because the former could offer something the latter could not.

“The Celtics wanted [Wright], by the way. And Miami promised him playing time, so you know,” he said on the March 8 episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast.”

The Celtics have consistently depended on Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard for the lion’s share of their backcourt minutes. They also acquired Jaden Springer at the NBA Trade Deadline, meaning that playing time would have been sparse in Boston.

Since signing with Miami, Wright has played three games total. He’s averaged five points a game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 50% from three. With Josh Richardson out for the season, Wright’s role in Miami could very well expand when the playoffs come around.

Celtics Targeted Delon Wright Before Trade Deadline: Report

Before the NBA Trade Deadline passed, Wright was one of the Celtics targets. HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported Wright among the players they were interested in in a February 5 story.

“Boston has expressed interest in a wide range of trade targets, including Kelly Olynyk, Delon Wright, Andre Drummond, and others, league sources told HoopsHype.

“Drummond would fit the parameters of Boston’s current compensation package above, while Olynyk and Wright would likely cost more.”

At the time, the Celtics had the $6.25 million Grant Williams trade exception. Wright was owed $8 million, so the Celtics would have had to combine contracts to match to acquire Wright.

He ultimately stayed put until the Wizards bought him out. The Celtics evidently didn’t lose interest in Wright since, per Simmons, they tried to add him to the roster again. Boston may still have interest in Wright and could add him during the 2024 NBA Free Agency period.

Danny Green Floated as Celtics Buyout Target

Though Wright did not work out, the Celtics could look for other players to help them in their chase for the title. One of those players is Danny Green, who MassLive’s Brian Robb floated as a possible target.

Robb explained why Green holds some appeal despite not having played much lately in a March 2 story.

“The 36-year-old was released by the 76ers back in November after playing just two games the season. He has been doing some media in recent weeks but has more playoff experience than anyone on this list. While he can’t help much on the floor anymore, he might be able to add some perspective on the bench,” Robb wrote.

Green has won three championships with three different teams: San Antonio, Toronto, and the Lakers. Since he has been there before, he could potentially help the Celtics in the locker room when the going gets tough.

The Celtics don’t have to add anyone right away, but if they want veteran leadership, Green may be their best option.