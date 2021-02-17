Analyst Links Celtics to Pistons’ Blake Griffin Amid Buyout Talks

Is Blake Griffin untradable? Not entirely; but a 31-year-old diminishing talent, readily injured and posting career lows in points (12.3 ppg) and shooting percentage (36.5) is certainly looking at a limited market. Add in the fact that he’s making more than $36 million this season and possesses a player option worth $38.9 million in 2022-23, the Pistons will likely be hard-pressed to find many buyers on the market.

However, despite his current limitations, Griffin continues to pop up as an option for the Boston Celtics. In fact, according to Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz, the former All-Star “could help fill the needs of the Celtics perhaps better than any other team’s.”

Blake Griffin, the Answer at PF for Boston?

Swartz makes a case. Although he admits that Griffin’s body may not be able to handle starter minutes at this point in his career, the B/R columnist highlights that he could help aid in Boston’s revolving door at the position. Daniel Theis, Grant Williams and Semi Ojeleye have all taken their turns manning the four-spot, Yet Swartz believes Griffin’s offensive-first game could serve as quality depth, if not an upgrade, alongside the C’s slew of defensive-minded bigs.

The Celtics are assisting on just 54.1 percent of their baskets this season, which ranks ahead of only the Portland Trail Blazers. With starting point guard Kemba Walker suffering from his own knee ailments, they could use another willing ball-mover alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Both stars need driving lanes, and Griffin is good enough to keep the floor spread and should be fine taking a backseat offensively when once again operating in a winning environment. Boston also has some defensive-minded big men (Tristan Thompson, Robert Williams III, Theis) to pair next to Griffin, which would keep him from needing to defend opposing centers.

Griffin a Worthy Cs Addition if He Gets Bought Out By Detriot?

Pistons general manager Troy Weaver announced on Monday that Griffin will sit out as the team weighs their options with the six-time All-Star.

“After extensive conversation with Blake’s representatives, it has been determined that we will begin working to facilitate a resolution regarding his future with the team that maximizes the interests of both parties,” Weaver told ESPN. “We respect all the effort Blake has put forth in Detroit and his career and will work to achieve a positive outcome for all involved.”

Griffin, a man who was once crowned the NBA’s Slam Dunk Champion by leaping over a car, a player who’s led the league in total dunks in a season on two separate occasions, has not attempted a single dunk in 2020-21.

While injuries have seemingly grounded Griffin, it wasn’t too long ago the former No. 1 overall pick was playing the best ball of his career. In 2018-19, prior to undergoing knee surgery, Griffin put up a career-high 24.5 ppg, earning third-team All-NBA honors along the way.

At this point, the most likely outcome for a Griffin-Pistons divorce looks to be a buyout. Which, if Griffin could be had for the vet minimum, makes him a worthy flyer for the Celtics, if not for anything else but the glimmer of the offensive upside he presents.

