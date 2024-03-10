Ex-Celtic Blake Griffin Trolls Derrick White on Instagram

Blake Griffin no longer plays for the Boston Celtics, but he still keeps tabs on his former teammates. Griffin left a hilarious comment on Derrick White’s March 7 Instagram post.

After Derrick White promoted his charity work with the company CYBEX, where he donated strollers to Boston families, Griffin commented, “What a guy, shaking hands and signing babies.”

Griffin’s comment is likely a reference to the 2006 Will Ferrell comedy “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.” There is a scene in that movie where the titular character, Bobby, literally signs his autograph on a baby’s forehead.

Absolutely ma'am, I'd love to sign your baby pic.twitter.com/g5pPzEig4C — nascarman (@nascarman_rr) October 1, 2023

Griffin’s trolling comment indicates that he’s still on good terms with his Celtics teammates, like White, despite not playing with them. Even if it was only for one season, Griffin clearly still likes who he played with during his time in Boston.

White’s work with Cybex is likely due to him starting his own family. Since coming to Boston, Derrick White has had his first two children, Hendrix and Daxton.

Derrick White Wanted Blake Griffin to Come Back

Griffin had a small role with the Celtics, where he usually only played if their frontcourt was undermanned. Even though his role was small, Celtics players like Derrick White and Payton Pritchard wanted the Celtics to bring him back.

Both White and Pritchard admitted on “Pardon My Take” that they both tried to persuade Griffin to return to the Celtics when asked why he’s not on the roster.

“I don’t know. We begged him to,” Pritchard said. White then added that “the whole team has been begging him to.”

Pritchard also admitted that he has continued to ask him throughout the season while also revealing what Griffin’s answer is.

“I texted him actually a week ago or two jokingly being like, ‘Coming back for one last ride?’ He says he’s enjoying his life,” Pritchard said.

The show then got Griffin on the line to hear from the horse’s mouth why he chose not to return to the Celtics. Even though he has remained steadfast in staying out of the NBA, Griffin clarified that his choice has nothing to do with Boston—far from it.

“Boston is unbelievable,” Griffin said. “Living in Boston, playing in Boston was, like, one of the best experiences. Dude, the fans are incredible. Having a team that is so championship-focused. One of the best parts is the players on that team are just like such a great group of guys.”

Derrick White Does ‘Kornet Kontest’ Impression

After the Celtics beat the Phoenix Suns on March 9, NBC Sports’ Abby Chin caught up with Luke Kornet to discuss the patented “Kornet Kontest,” in which Kornet uses his size as an obstacle for shooters to shoot over.

While Chin asked Kornet about his defensive strategy, Derrick White interrupted the interview while making his own impression of it. Celtics on NBC Sports Boston’s X account posted the whole exchange.

"The eclipse was made for the sun" 🙌☀️@tvabby caught up with Luke Kornet after his Kornet Contest went 3 for 3 against the Suns! He also notched his 500th field goal in the Celtics' win pic.twitter.com/Hakg1aOgZ7 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 10, 2024

Much like Griffin, this would indicate how good the vibes are with the Celtics. White did not make an impression of Kornet’s move out of malice but more out of humor.