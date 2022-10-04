Celtics Blake Griffin Gets Candid on Potential Role

Blake Griffin is the latest veteran to join the Boston Celtics roster, and will likely fill the role left by Danilo Gallinari, who is out with an ACL injury.

Speaking to the media on October 3, shortly after the team made his signing official, Griffin opened up on what led him to join the Celtics and what type of role he’s expecting to play with the team throughout the season.

"Just to help this team win a championship." Blake Griffin shares what he hopes to bring to this Celtics team

“I can provide some stability off the bench. They obviously have centers in Robert Williams and Al Horford that have played big minutes…whatever they need, if Al needs a break, or if Rob needs a break, just some stability. I didn’t come here demanding a certain type of role – it was just to fill the gaps, and to help this team win a championship,” Griffin told reporters.

Griffin, 33, spent last season with the Brooklyn Nets and participated in 56 regular-season games, providing them with 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. By joining a rotation that boasts Horford and Williams, the Celtics now have three of the better passing big men in the league and should have no problems initiating offense through their centers moving forward.

Griffin Praises Celtics Atmosphere

The Celtics are slowly becoming known for their professional and business-like approach to the game, from how they undertake training sessions, to their off-court conduct – everything seems to be in place.

According to Griffin, his biggest shock since joining the team is how professional and welcoming the locker room is, something the veteran says is a rarity around the NBA.

“The amount of maturity and welcoming-ness. It’s a different atmosphere that I’m sort of used to, in a good way. Everybody, one through 15, in practice was focused, very encouraging, and helpful. You don’t take that for granted because it’s not always the case everywhere you go,” Griffin said.

Hopefully, that team camaraderie can help Boston navigate the ups and downs of an NBA season, and will make Joe Mazzulla’s life easier when it comes to motivating his roster when the games start coming thick and fast.

Mfiondu Kabengele Doing Everything He Can To Impress

Griffin’s addition to the roster is certainly beneficial to the Celtics, but it does present another roadblock to 25-year-old center Mfiondu Kabengele, who will be looking to earn some playing time while with the team on a two-way contract.

As such, Kabengele has committed himself to putting in the work and improving his game – in the hopes of impressing the coaching staff and breaking into the rotation throughout the year.

Following an October 3 practice session, Kabengele was filmed working with Jaylen Brown on his pick-and-roll game, most notably his positioning and angles when rolling after setting a screen – something which some executives dubbed ‘pick-and-roll school’.

Mfiondu Kabengele spent a lot of time after practice working on pick-and-rolls with Jaylen Brown as the ball handler. One C's exec called it "pick and roll school," with JB taking a lot of time talk about angles and how to read defenders. pic.twitter.com/hpjM8xPkJr — John Karalis 🇬🇷 🇺🇦 (@John_Karalis) October 3, 2022

It will be interesting to see how much playing time Kabengele gets during the regular season, especially when Williams returns to the rotation, but one thing’s for sure: the 25-year-old center is going to have earned every minute he spends on the court.