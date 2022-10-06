Celtics Big Man Target Consider’s Calling it Quits

Even though the Boston Celtics recently acquired Blake Griffin, there is still a section of the fanbase that would like to see one more big-man addition to shore up the team’s frontcourt.

Unfortunately, those that are hoping to see Dwight Howard suit up in Celtics green next season might be disappointed, as according to Howard, who was appearing in an October 6 episode of the All The Smoke podcast, the eight-time All-Star is considering retirement following a lack of interest in his services throughout the summer.

“I wanna play, but at the same time, there’s like no teams that really wanna allow me to play. That’s how I’ve been feeling since the last situation with the Lakers. I felt like I did enough to help them win a championship, to really deserve a spot on the team, and a chance to start and get big minutes, and it didn’t happen.

So after that, I was like, ‘Man, I don’t wanna have to bust my ass for another whole summer, train three-a-days, go on a crazy diet, do all this s*** and then get back to a team and sit on the bench or not get to really help somebody win.’ And it’s been like, ‘Damn, do I wanna just call it quits and do some other stuff or go back at it and show people I still got it,'” Howard said.

Howard was with the Los Angeles Lakers last season, making 60 appearances throughout the regular season, where averaged 6.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks per game while shooting 61.2% from the field.

Howard Could Join WWE

On September 25, Howard underwent an impromptu interview with TMZ, where he discussed his future career plans, and potentially joining the WWE as a wrestler once he eventually calls time on his basketball career.

“I like wrestling. I could be the good guy sometimes, and I could be the bad guy sometimes,” Howard said, “Would I choose wrestling over playing basketball? Whatever opportunity is best, whatever opportunity happens.”

Howard doesn’t possess the athletic ability which made him a fearsome rim-runner and shot-blocker during his prime, but with his incredible experience, and willingness to sacrifice for the team, he’s certainly good enough to give a contender some reliable spot minutes off the bench.

Otherwise, we could very well see Howard choke slamming somebody through a table in a TLC match when he should be competing for an NBA championship.

Blake Griffin Willing to ‘Fill The Gaps’

Howard might have been higher on people’s free agent list than Blake Griffin, but due to the latter’s ability to space the floor and create for others courtesy of his passing ability, Griffing ended up being signed to a one-year deal.

Shortly after Griffin’s acquisition was made official, he told the media how he’s willing to play whatever role is asked of him, and understands that he’s been added to the roster to ‘plug gaps’ whenever they appear.

“I can provide some stability off the bench. They obviously have centers in Robert Williams and Al Horford that have played big minutes…whatever they need, if Al needs a break, or if Rob needs a break, just some stability. I didn’t come here demanding a certain type of role – it was just to fill the gaps, and to help this team win a championship,” Griffin said.

Only time will tell if Griffin over Howard was the right choice, but now, the latter might be waiting until close to the trade deadline before he finds out if he’s going to get another shot at competing for a championship before he calls time on an illustrious career.