Kevin Garnett Sends Strong Message to Celtics Jayson Tatum

The Boston Celtics are still reeling from the news that Ime Udoka will not be coaching the team this season.

Unfortunately, no matter which way you look at it, Udoka’s absence from the sidelines will mean there is an adjustment period the Celtics will have to work through – especially their core rotation, who tasted so much success under their rookie head coach last season.

With that in mind, former Celtics champion, Kevin Garnett, has questions about where the leadership is going to come from in the team now that Udoka will not be there to help guide the young stars on the roster.

Celtics & Coach Udoka, What's Next? | Sneak Peek | Certified Smoke, 2022-23 NBA Season Preview

“Who’s gonna lead them now? Is this the time with Tatum? Jaylen Brown…Your general isn’t gonna be there for a whole year. Just think about all that promise, all that investment they took on getting to the finals, and what that year was like…This is when dark times show true self and personnel. This is where people step up and they grow wings,” Garnett said during a September 29 episode of his Certified Smoke podcast.

Luckily, both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have proven themselves as leaders on the team, couple their growing voices with Marcus Smart and Al Horford, and there is enough leadership throughout the roster to continue expecting success from the Celtics – and that’s before we’ve even seen what Joe Mazzulla is capable of.

Tatum Speaks on His Leadership

Last season, Tatum became a three-time All-Star, an All-NBA selection, and an NBA Finals participant, all while proving himself as one of the best players in the NBA at any position. Yet, the St. Louis native doesn’t seem satisfied with those accolades and is hoping to help lead his team to a championship at the end of the upcoming season.

Speaking to the media following a September 29 practice session, Tatum was asked about his growing leadership within the locker rook, with the All-Star wing noting that he knows his presence is felt.

“I feel like I’m very vocal, I might not be the loudest guy, especially in front of the camera. But to the guys in the locker room, when we’re in practice, on the plane, or on the court, my presence is felt. We all put a lot into this game, and we all have the right to give input to each other. That’s all I try to do when I see something,” Tatum said.

Last season, Tatum averaged 26.9 points, eight rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 35.3% from deep and 52.4% from two-point range.

Brett Brown Floated as Potential Coaching Addition

If the Celtics do feel like they need an additional voice on the sidelines this season, simply to help backup rookie head coach Mazzulla, then according to Heavy.com’s Steve Bulpett, Brett Brown should be a person of interest.

“With Jay Larranaga reportedly turning down an opportunity to return to the Celtic coaching staff, a number of very good candidates remain. One I might seek permission to talk to is Portland, Maine native Brett Brown, who played at BU and is now back assisting Pop and the Spurs,” Bulpett Tweeted on September 29.

Brown would bring some serious coaching knowledge to Boston’s staff, having been an assistant under Greg Popovich for nine years and then the head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers for a further seven. So, if Boston is serious about giving Mazzulla all the tools he needs to be successful this season, Brett Brown might find himself waiting by the phone.