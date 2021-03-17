Brad Stevens Addresses Indiana Hoosiers Opening, Celtics’ Future

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens joined 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Zolak and Bertrand, this week, and was asked about his future in Boston.

In light of Indiana University firing former head coach Archie Miller, Stevens’ name was mentioned almost immediately on social media as the program’s potential replacement and that narrative, of course, spread like a wildfire on social media. Then, college hoops legend Dick Vitale came in and spread gas onto the proverbial flames — which ignited a debate.

“If I was a decision maker of @IndianaMBB I would do ALL I can do to bring BRAD STEVENS back to college,” Vitale tweeted. “After 8 years in the @NBA the timing might just be RIGHT for him to return to the state where he built his fame.”

NCAA basketball diehard fans weighed out the pros and cons of the likelihood that Stevens would potentially return to college basketball, carefully mulling over Vitale’s suggestion through a scope of skepticism.

Would Brad Stevens Seriously Consider Leaving The Celtics For Indiana University?

But, is Brad seriously considering leaving the Celtics?

“I am not,” Stevens told co-host, Marc Bertrand, on 98.5 The Sports Hub.

But that response didn’t prevent the media from peppering the Celtics head coach with questions about potentially coaching college kids, again. After Stevens combed through injury-related questions about his roster, he was asked about the newfound buzz surrounding him and the vacant coaching job at Indiana University.

“It means a lot,” Stevens said. “It means a lot. I know that — listen, I’ve got a lot of friends back there. I’ve got a lot of people that are really important to me there. My dad’s still there. That does mean a lot, I won’t act like that doesn’t.

Like I said earlier today, it’s flattering but I also realize that I’m the coach of the Celtics and it’s been an amazing opportunity, an amazing challenge every day for the last eight years and I’m extremely grateful for that.”

Brad Stevens On Utah Jazz After Tuesday’s Loss: ‘It’s The Best, That’s The Key’

That challenge continued against the league-leading Utah Jazz at TD Garden, Tuesday night. Through three quarters, the Celtics held their own against a team with the best record in the association.

But, in the end, outside shooting, stifling defense, and late-game execution propelled the Jazz to a double-digit lead with under a minute left and then an eventual 117-109 victory. Utah prevailed in the final frame, just like they have so many times, this season.

The Jazz not only connected on 47.5% of their shots from the field but also drained 19-of-43 from behind the arc and 22-of-24 from the free-throw line. The embarrassing discrepancy between the two teams — Boston made 3-of-4 from the charity stripe — the Jazz got to the line, essentially all night, with ease.

After the game, Stevens reminded everyone of just how great the Jazz’ offense is.

“It’s the best,” Stevens said after Tuesday’s loss. “That’s the key. You’re in the right spot, you’re spaced great, you play with a high motor, and then it’s just a simple game. I think we do have a tendency to make the game more difficult at times. That said, I think that we share that with a lot of other teams, too. They’re one of the best that I’ve seen and I said this before when we played them there; at making the right decision every time.

“As good as I’ve seen in the NBA in my time as far as a team goes at making that right decision.”

