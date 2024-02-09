Brad Stevens Details Why Celtics Acquired Jaden Springer

The Boston Celtics made a trade deadline splash when they acquired Jaden Springer from the Philadelphia 76ers. On February 9, President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens explained why the Celtics went after Springer.

“We’ve tracked his development pretty closely over the years,” Stevens told reporters, per CLNS Media Boston’s Sports Network’s YouTube Channel. “We liked him in the draft a few years ago. He was the youngest player in that draft, and again, he’s still a puppy. He’s still 21 years old.”

The Celtics had the No. 16 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, but they traded it to the Thunder in their deal to acquire Al Horford. The Sixers selected him at No. 28. Stevens also added that Springer impressed the Celtics on multiple occasions.

“I would say that the preseason game here had more of an impact than that,” Stevens said. “So we were already like, ‘Woah, that looks like strides.’ The other thing that you know, everybody that is nuts like us watches all of the G League stuff, and he was unbelievable in the G League playoffs last year. He’s done a lot of good things against us when he’s been up in Maine. We’ve seen him live several times up there, so he’s a guy we’ve been tracking for a while.”

Springer showed both his athleticism and his defensive instincts in the preseason game Stevens mentioned.

New Celtic Jaden Springer had this really impressive block on Jayson Tatum earlier this season. Super athletic and high-level defender. pic.twitter.com/Pxn8jbzIrw — Steve Hewitt (@steve_hewitt) February 8, 2024

The Sixers expanded Springer’s role before they traded him, as he went from 5.6 minutes a game to 11.8 in his third NBA season.

Sam Cassell Endorsed Jaden Springer Trade

After the Celtics acquired Jaden Springer, The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reported that assistant Sam Cassell endorsed the trade.

“Per source, Jaden Springer was strongly endorsed by Cs assistants with 76ers ties. Sam Cassell and player (development) coach Tyler Lashbrook both coached him in Philly,” Himmelsbach reported via his X account.

Cassell coached Springer with the Sixers from 2021 to 2023. He got a close look at Springer while coaching him with the Sixers. Springer is in the third year of his four-year rookie contract, meaning the Celtics have him for another season.

Better yet, he’ll be a restricted free agent in 2025, meaning the Celtics can match any offer he gets in the offseason. As a second tax apron team, the Celtics have limited options with free agency

How Jaden Springer Matches Up With Scoring Guards

After the Celtics acquired Jaden Springer, PlayerProfiler’s Ahaan Rungta tweeted about how well Springer covers some of the best scorers in the NBA. He included his defense on Mikal Bridges, Trae Young, and Luka Doncic.

Notable players to match up against Jaden Springer for at least 15 partial possessions this season: Mikal Bridges 0-1 with 1 turnover

Trae Young 4-12 with 3 turnovers

Luka Dončić 1-5 with 1 turnover Elite ball denial and tenacity in isolation. Draws Steph Curry tonight. pic.twitter.com/1cOTnq5zzz — Ahaan Rungta (@AhaanRungta) February 7, 2024

Celtics.com’s Taylor Snow tweeted that Springer defended Stephen Curry quite well in his last game with the Sixers.

Last night – in his final game with Philly before joining the Celtics – Jaden Springer was tasked with being Steph Curry's primary defender. Steph scored a total of 5 points on Springer, making just 1 FG on 34.2 possessions. pic.twitter.com/GFqhi9B9Zz — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) February 9, 2024

Springer might not factor much into the Celtics’ rotation since they already have the league’s best record at 39-12. However, Springer gives them another good perimeter defender who can fill in if and when the Celtics have players out because of injuries.

If that’s not enough, Springer’s NBA player comparison coming into the NBA was former Celtics Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart. NBADraft.net’s Evan Tomes compared Springer to Smart, noting that Springer has “good strength and balance. Plays physical and initiates contact … Attacks the rim off the dribble and is adept getting into the paint.”