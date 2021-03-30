Brad Stevens Downplays Celtics Forward’s Horrific Debut

The Boston Celtics’ triumphant 17-point comeback fell short against the New Orleans Pelicans at TD Garden, Monday night, and Evan Fournier’s lowly Celtics debut was on everyone’s mind during media availability.

Making matter worse, in the 115-109 loss, Fournier’s scoreless performance made history. Evan became only the fourth player in the shot clock era (1954-55) to go 0-of-10 or worst in their debut with a new team, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Evan Fournier went 0-10 in his Celtics debut. He is the fourth player in the shot clock era (since 1954-55) to go 0-10 or worse in their debut with a new team h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/lzsPPd17M1 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 30, 2021

Evan Fournier’s Celtics Debut Makes NBA History

His Boston debut in 33 minutes was ugly — a memorable performance for all of the wrong reasons.

When Jayson Tatum found the bottom of the net to slice New Orleans’ lead to 12 (110-98) with only 3:14 left, the Celtics coerced a turnover by Josh Hart and quickly got the ball to an open Fournier, who from 21-feet, missed everything but the net.

Unfortunately, for Evan, that wasn’t his first airball on the night. He finished the game 0-of-10 from the floor, including 0-of-5 from behind the 3-point arc.

Brad Stevens On Evan Fournier’s Celtics Debut: ‘This Will Be A Small Blip’

Fournier also finished with a pair of blocks, and a pair of steals, but 0-for-10 was, of course, the first thing coach Stevens was asked about, following the Celtics’ 115-109 loss.

“I just walked by his locker,” Stevens said. “And said, ‘This will just be a small blip on your time here.'”

Brad reiterated points that he made prior to Monday’s game against the Pelicans; Stevens never thought the transition was going to be easy for Fournier. In the midst of a pandemic, the new normal, unfortunately, means unforeseen circumstances — which, for starters, led to Fournier entering the league’s health and safety protocols before flying to Boston to meet his new teammates.

“He flew to Oklahoma City (on Saturday), got off the plane, and was told that he was positive,” Stevens explained after Monday’s loss. “He had to take a bunch of negative tests in a row. I think it’s been a tougher than normal trade for him. But I know he’s not going to make that excuse but I have no doubt that Evan Fournier is going to score a lot of buckets for the Celtics.

“Very much a blip, I’m not even worried about it.”

Pelicans’ Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram Shine In Win Over Celtics

For the first time in over one year, Celtics fans filed into the stands to take in what felt like the makings of one of Boston’s most impressive come-from-behind wins of the season before Pelicans All-Star Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram spoiled the evening.

Scoring 16 of his team-high 28 points in the second half, Williamson was a force down the stretch and the same should be said about Ingram, who torched the Celtics’ defense with 25 points on 7-of-17 attempts, including three triples. Ingram (8-of-11) and Williamson also combined for 14-of-20 free-throws — which was more attempts than the entire Celtics team.

Without All-Star Jaylen Brown, Boston drained 15-of-19 from the charity stripe with Tatum (5-of-6), Kemba Walker (5-of-5), and Marcus Smart (3-of-3) leading the way but the defense couldn’t slow down the Pelicans’ momentum in the final frame. Tatum was electric for the Celtics — he scored a game-high 34 points on 12-of-25 attempts, including 5-of-9 from deep — but Boston’s defense couldn’t get over the hump and close its gap.

While Williamson and Ingram continued to attack, score or get to the free-throw line, the Celtics struggled to string together stops.

Walker finished with 23 points, four rebounds, and four assists. Next up for the Celtics will be Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, Wednesday night at TD Garden.

