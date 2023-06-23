Celtics President Brad Stevens Issues Emotional Statement on Marcus Smart Trade

The Boston Celtics made the tough decision to trade long-tenured guard Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies in the multi-team blockbuster that, ultimately, landed the franchise former All-Star big man Kristaps Porzingis.

During a press conference held on June 22, president of basketball operations Brad Stevens addressed the transaction in front of reporters and visibly was holding back his emotions when providing a heartfelt analysis of the impact that Smart had on the organization throughout his nine-year tenure.

“As I told him, when he got here we were 25-57 the year before. The greatest legacy that you can leave is to be someplace and it’s better off because you were there and I think everybody here feels that way,” Brad Stevens said of Marcus Smart. “He will always be appreciated and thought of so fondly here for any number of reasons… We’re all really grateful to have had Marcus in our life for as long as we have.”

Stevens would continue on to note that while it’s sad to see him go he believes that Marcus Smart is going to have “a huge impact on that really good Memphis team,” but, with a choked-up tone in his voice, ended off his message by stating that the decision to trade him was “hard.”

Marcus Smart ‘Completely Shocked’ by Celtics Trade

Brad Stevens wasn’t the only one to have been saddened by the team’s decision to part ways with their starting point guard, as Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe revealed that Marcus Smart himself “was completely shocked” by the news and “is still trying to process it.”

“Marcus loves Boston. He thought he was going to retire there. He wanted to retire there,” Himmelsbach wrote.

Selected sixth overall by the Celtics back during the 2014 NBA Draft, Marcus Smart has managed to mold himself into one of the league’s premier defenders, as he has earned All-Defensive team honors on three separate occasions and, in 2022, became the first guard since Gary Payton in 1996 to win the league’s Defensive Player of the Year award.

He finishes his career in Boston boasting per-game averages of 10.6 points, 4.6 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.6 steals.

Celtics Expected to Make More Moves

The decision to trade Marcus Smart may have been a rather challenging move for Brad Stevens and company to make, but it doesn’t seem as though it has swayed them away from considering the idea of making more moves during the next few months of the offseason.

According to Heavy Sports NBA insider Steve Bulpett, many across the association are of the belief that the Kristaps Porzingis blockbuster may just be the beginning of what could turn into a rather active offseason for the Celtics.

“As much as we feel a need to make assessments in the wake of the Marcus Smart/Kristaps Porzingis/and-don’t-forget-the-draft-picks trade, there is the strong belief around the NBA that Brad Stevens isn’t done reshaping the roster,” Bulpett said.

With their frontcourt depth now bolstered as a result of the arrival of Porzingis, the Celtics could feasibly consider pursuing more backcourt talents considering the departure of Marcus Smart and the concerning health of Malcolm Brogdon.