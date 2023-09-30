Celtics News: Brad Stevens Reveals Why Blake Griffin Has Not Re-Signed

Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens confirmed that he would like to bring Blake Griffin back to the team. However, Stevens explained why the six-time all-star has not re-signed with Boston while talking with The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn.

“Stevens revealed the Celtics were interested in bringing back Griffin for a second year, but the former All-Star is considering retirement,” Washburn wrote in a September 30 story.

Though Griffin remains unsigned, Stevens made it clear that if Griffin wants to come back, he knows how to make that happen

“I’m not blowing smoke, it was as good as it gets. He was unbelievable when he played and even better when he didn’t. He has a fan for life from everybody in our organization. You know, if he decides to keep playing, he wants to come back out East, he knows we’re a phone call away.”

A little more frontcourt depth couldn’t hurt the Celtics, seeing how their rotation as it stands is Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, Robert Williams III, and Luke Kornet. Griffin may not be on the active roster when the season starts, but that doesn’t mean Griffin may not come back to the team sometime mid-season.

Blake Griffin May Be Used in Jrue Holiday Trade

While the Celtics could trade Malcolm Brogdon along with one of Horford or Williams in a trade for Jrue Holiday, The Athletic’s John Hollinger explained that there is another route the Celtics could take to pull off a deal that wouldn’t involve Horford or Williams.

“The Celtics can get to a salary match on Holiday, but it’s complicated,” Hollinger wrote in a September 28 story. “Malcolm Brogdon would be involved, but he makes $22 million in 2025-26, and that’s $22 million more than the Blazers want to take back. Additionally, the second contract in a Boston deal has to be either Robert Williams or Al Horford, which nukes the Celtics’ frontcourt depth … unless they make the salary match Brogdon, Payton Pritchard, Luke Kornet, Sam Hauser, Jordan Walsh and a signed-and-traded Blake Griffin instead. A six-for-one. Whew.”

Griffin would be used for salary-matching purposes and nothing more in this trade, seeing how the Trail Blazers are trying to rebuild their squad after trading Damian Lillard. Even if Griffin ultimately decides to retire, getting one last payday to do nothing but be part of a transaction isn’t too bad of an option for him.

Trail Blazers May Want Payton Pritchard in Trade: Insider

With the reports indicating that the Celtics want Holiday, one can’t help but wonder what the Trail Blazers would want back from Boston. It appears they have their eye on one Celtic in particular. On the September 28 episode of “No Cap Room,” Fischer explained why the Trail Blazers have interest in Payton Pritchard.

“Payton Pritchard is definitely someone on Portland’s radar. He played basketball at Pacific Northwest Oregon, so clearly, that would be a match made in heaven,” Fischer said.

If the Celtics go the route in which they wouldn’t include Horford or Williams in a trade for Holiday, Pritchard would have to be included for salary-matching purposes regardless of the Trail Blazers’ interest, but them taking a liking to him could help the Celtics facilitate a deal.