Bradley Beal ‘Expected to Talk’ With at Least 2 Celtics Rivals: Report

With the offseason underway, the Boston Celtics may be facing even bigger obstacles this upcoming season, with the possibility that one of their bigger competitors in the Eastern Conference could potentially be getting stronger, as Bradley Beal may be joining the enemy.

Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report revealed on June 16 that the Washington Wizards have allowed Beal to speak to the teams he’s interested in being traded to this offseaon.

“The Washington Wizards have granted star Bradley Beal and his representatives permission to speak with teams the three-time All-Star has interest in being traded to,” Haynes wrote.

He then added which two Eastern Conference contenders Beal is expected to meet with while adding how real the possibility is that Beal finds a new home.

“The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks are expected to talk with Beal and his agent, Mark Bartelstein, sources say.

“The possibility of Beal being moved is as real as it’s ever been, one league executive described it.”

Beal has plenty of leverage in an upcoming trade since he has a no-trade clause in his contract. By having a no-trade clause in his deal, he gets to choose who his next team is, which could very well factor into the Celtics’ playoff hopes.

Insider Believes Celtics Aren’t Interested in Bradley Beal

Despite Beal’s connections to Celtics star Jayson Tatum, ESPN Insider Brian Windhorst does not believe the Celtics are interested in trading for Beal. Windhorst explained why Jaylen Brown’s upcoming extension impacts the Celtics’ possible interest in acquiring Beal.

“My feel, from talking to sources, is that the Celtics are not necessarily in on this one,” Windhorst said on ESPN’s NBA Today. “Their intention is to get Jaylen Brown done on a contract extension this year and that even if they got Jaylen Brown done, the idea of bringing in Bradley Beal would be extraordinarily difficult because of the three contracts together. I don’t think any conversation that involves trading Jaylen Brown is something the Celtics are super interested in right now.”

The Celtics wouldn’t necessarily have to trade Tatum or Brown to acquire Beal, though the Wizards likely want rebuilding assets in exchange for the three-time star, which the Celtics don’t have.

Suns Interested in Malcolm Brogdon

The Celtics’ priorities this offseason may not be to add another guard as it may be to trim their backcourt rotation. One option they may have at their disposal is trading Malcolm Brogdon. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported on June 16 that the Phoenix Suns are interested in Brogdon.

“Two names to keep an eye on in Phoenix’s trade pursuits: Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins and Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon,” Fischer wrote. “Brogdon and Collins are a pair of players Phoenix has registered interest in during trade conversations with Boston and Atlanta, respectively, that date back to the trade deadline, sources said.”

Fischer added that the Suns are the only team to have shown interest in acquiring Brogdon.

“Phoenix has so far been the only team cited by several NBA voices as a suitor to have interest in the Sixth Man of the Year.”