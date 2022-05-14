Brian Scalabrine Makes Bold Claim Regarding Celtics Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum’s name is everywhere right now, and rightfully so, as his game six heroics extended the Boston Celtics season and forced a game seven at the TD Garden against the Milwaukee Bucks.
After a series in which Tatum has often been subdued, the All-Star wing exploded for 46 points, nine rebounds, and four assists in the Celtics’ win-or-go-home victory over the Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on May 13.
Speaking after the game, former Boston Celtic Brian Scalabrine listed Tatum as the newest addition to Boston’s long list of legendary players, noting how his game six performance put him in the category of legends past.
“He was so much better than anybody on their team that was guarding him, and he was so much better than the team defense of the Milwaukee Bucks, who are all slated to stop him. I just feel like, across the board, with letting the game come to him, all the pressure, it didn’t seem like it bothered him one bit.
Never did I feel like the moment was too big for Jayson Tatum. And that’s why he’s a legendary Celtic. Going on the road, in an elimination game in a game like today, that puts you in a different category,” Brian Scalabrine said during NBC Sport’s Boston’s post-game show.
NBA Stars Join in on Praising Tatum’s Performance
Tatum’s stellar performance didn’t just catch the eye of Celtics fans, as multiple current NBA players took to social media to praise his clutch performance down the stretch. Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers wrote, “That boy Jayson Tatum sumn else. Bra from ‘parts unknown’ lol.”
Lillard wasn’t the only player to praise Tatum, though, as his close friend and fellow All-Star Bradley Beal also took to Twitter to encourage the Celtics star player to keep the pressure on Milwaukee.
Giannis Antetokounmpo also spoke highly of Tatum, noting how the St Louis native was ‘unbelievable’ during their game six matchup, “He was unbelievable; he was knocking down shots, tough shots, getting to his spots. We’ve got to give him credit. He led his team to a win, as I said, made a lot of tough shots,” Giannis told reporters following the game.
Jaylen Brown ‘Loves to See’ Tatum Get Cooking
It’s no secret that the Celtics will go as far as their star wing duo can take them, and throughout the playoffs, we’ve seen big performances from both Jaylen Brown and Tatum. But, with their backs against the wall, Tatum did what superstars do – take over.
“It was a big-time performance, our backs against the wall. Love to see JT come out aggressively and carry us offensively like he did, forcing game seven. Definitely a signature game for the Celtics and for Jayson. That was big, but now we get ready for the next one,” Brown said during his post-game press conference.
Brown was also an influential member of the Celtics rotation on Friday, May 13, as he ended the contest with 22 points, five rebounds, and four assists. The Bucks have been steadfast in playing a drop coverage on pick-and-rolls, so Brown should be in a position to continue cooking from mid-range in game seven, an area of the court where he excels – shooting 43% through the playoffs.
The Celtics will need another high-level performance from Tatum and Brown on Sunday, May 15, as they aim to make the Eastern Conference finals, facing the Miami Heat.