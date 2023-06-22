Celtics Speculation Stirs as NBA Champion Posts IG Story From Boston

Not too long after helping the Denver Nuggets win their first championship as a franchise, Bruce Brown posted an Instagram story that may have implied that the Boston Celtics could be his next team.

Brown posted an Instagram story with nothing but three grinning emojis while tagging Boston, Massachusetts, indicating where he was when he posted the story.

This could signify that Brown could potentially sign with the Celtics, but something to keep in mind is that Brown hails from Dorchester and may simply be visiting home for the summer.

However, besides that he has Massachusetts roots, Brown opted out of his deal with the Nuggets and will enter the offseason as a free agent. The Celtics won’t have much to offer money-wise, but he would be a good wing addition to a team that could use some depth in that department.

Nonetheless, Brown showed out during the 2023 postseason, as he averaged 12 points and four rebounds while shooting 51.1% from the field. His performance could pave the way for him to be paid handsomely for his services this summer.

Celtics Likely to Extend Kristaps Porzingis

Before the Celtics had officially acquired Kristaps Porzingis from the Washington Wizards, NBA Insider Marc Stein reported that it’s likely that the Celtics will sign Porzingis to an extension.

Stein first reported it while the Celtics were discussing a three-way deal with the Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers.

“The three-team deal to send Kristaps Porzingis to Boston is likewise expected to lead to a July contract extension for Porzingis beyond next season’s $36 million player option, league sources say,” Stein wrote.

The three-team deal to send Kristaps Porzingis to Boston is likewise expected to lead to a July contract extension for Porzingis beyond next season's $36 million player option, league sources say. Today was the deadline to invoke the option. More NBA: https://t.co/A6ycVmnrjq — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 21, 2023

When the deal was official, Stein reiterated on his Substack that Porzingis would sign on for two more years in July.

“In addition to the obvious chance to compete for a championship with the Celtics, there is a strong expectation already…that the Celtics will sign Porzingis to a two-year extension as soon as he becomes eligible for that deal in early July,” Stein wrote.

Stein then previewed what Porzingis may get from the Celtics.

“After opting into the final year of his current contract at $36 million before a midnight deadline Wednesday to do so, which was a needed step to facilitate this trade to the Celtics, Porziņģis qualifies for a two-year extension worth up to $77 million from his new team.”

Celtics Expected to Make More Trades

After the Celtics traded for Porzingis, Heavy Sports’ Steve Bulpett reported that President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens may not be finished making moves just yet, which is why people should hold their tongue on the deal until it happens.

“As much as we feel a need to make assessments in the wake of the Marcus Smart/Kristaps Porzingis/and-don’t-forget-the-draft-picks trade, there is the strong belief around the NBA that Brad Stevens isn’t done reshaping the roster. Further deals could render some of these points moot.”

Trading Marcus Smart means the Celtics no longer have their best playmaking guard on the roster. While Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White are helpful offensively, they haven’t proven themselves as playmakers like Smart has. The Celtics’ focus this offseason may very well be to find Smart’s replacement.