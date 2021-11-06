Recent Celtics Draft Pick, Former Award-Winning Guard Inks New Deal: Report

After a few pitstops this summer, former Boston Celtics guard Carsen Edwards has found himself a new home. The 23-year-old Texas native has signed a deal to play for the Utah Jazz’s G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars. This, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, who also reported that big man Greg Monroe — who spent an abbreviated stint on the Celtics’ roster back in 2018 — will also be taking his talents to the G League. The former Georgetown star is headed to the Washington Wizards’ G League team, the Capital City Go-Go.

Edwards, who originally made his way to Boston via a 2019 draft-day trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, spent the past two seasons bouncing between the Celtics’ NBA roster and their G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics (formerly the Maine Red Claws). In 68 career NBA games, the former No. 33 overall pick has averaged 3.6 points and 0.6 assists in 9.2 minutes per contest.

He played for the Celtics in the 2021 NBA Summer League, ranking third on the team in points (13.8) and rebounds (5.6) per game. His 4.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 27.4 minutes per contest average all finished second to only Payton Pritchard during the C’s five-game run on the Las Vegas stage.

Edwards was ultimately dealt to the Memphis Grizzlies in a September 15th trade that yielded the Celtics the services of forward Juancho Hernangomez. The deal also saw Boston say goodbye to former top-five pick Kris Dunn, as well as including a swap of 2026 second-round picks between the two parties. Edwards’ time in Memphis was short-lived, as he was waived just eight days after arriving in town. Dunn’s stint with the Grizz wasn’t much longer, as he was given the boot in mid-October after just one preseason game.

Edwards’ Prolific Collegiate Career

Edwards was not so long ago a collegiate star, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors in each of his final two seasons with the Purdue Boilermakers. In 2018, he was named the Jerry West Award recipient, which is awarded to college basketball’s best shooting guard.

In the 2019 NCAA tournament, Edwards set the single-tournament 3-point record, knocking down 28 shots from beyond the arc over a four-game stretch. Michigan’s Glen Rice previously held the record, nailing 27 3-pointers in the 1989 tournament. However, it took Rice two more games than Edwards to accomplish his feat (h/t ESPN).

The latest Celtics news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Celtics newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Celtics!

READ NEXT