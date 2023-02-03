Celtics Could Fall Short In Attempt To Re-Unite With Former Big Man: Sources

When it comes to the Boston Celtics‘ roster, there aren’t many areas in need of improvement. However, frontcourt depth has certainly been an area both the fanbase and media have shared a desire for some fresh blood.

Unfortunately for Celtics fans, it would appear that a potential reunion with Kelly Olynyk is likely off the cards, as according to sources who spoke with Heavy On Sports’ Steve Bulpett, Boston is unlikely to meet the Utah Jazz’s asking price.

League sources to @HeavyOnSports: Heat, Celtics interested in reuniting with Kelly Olynyk ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Why he makes more sense for them than Jakob Poeltl. … And why the Celtics are looking for a big man rather than a wing.https://t.co/KiptHwwiqu — Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) February 3, 2023

“I don’t think Boston really has anything to trade that they’d actually want to give up — or what they’d need to give up for Olynyk — and I don’t think Poeltl fits there. They can’t trade this year’s (first round) pick. They can trade a down-the-road first, but I don’t see that right now. I’m not sure Utah or San Antonio has much real interest in Pritchard, and forget about Grant (Williams), because the purpose of getting another big is to get someone after Grant. He’s their third big right now, and they’re looking for a fourth or fifth big, not necessarily a third big. They at least need a fourth one. (Luke) Kornet’s helped them when guys have been out, but I think they want to have more options in the playoffs,” The source told Bulpett.

Luckily for Boston, they already have quite a deep frontcourt rotation which includes Al Horford, Robert Williams, Blake Griffin, Luke Kornet, and Grant Williams – so the need to add an additional center is likely not a pressing one.

Grant Williams Has ‘Earned’ A New Contract

According to an Eastern Conference Executive, who spoke with Heavy On Sports’ Sean Deveney under the condition of anonymity, Grant Williams has most likely earned a significant payday once he becomes a restricted free agent this summer.

Robert Williams save

Grant Williams three pic.twitter.com/IiOjiftnLh — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 27, 2023

“They undercut him on the extension, and they’re going to have to decide, how much is what he brings worth to them?… But they got a pretty friendly deal for Al [Horford], right? So that leaves them some pretty significant room to keep Grant Williams, too. All he had to do, really, was to back up what he did last year, to show that the big spike he had in his shooting was not some fluke. He has done that. He is really tough on those corner 3s. His defense is there. He is a better playmaker. He wants something in the $18-20 million per year range, and he has to feel like he has earned that,” The executive said.

Williams is averaging 8.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game this season while shooting 48% from the field, 42% from deep, and 84.8% from the free-throw line.

Celtics Have A ‘Mutual Interest’ In Will Barton

Should the Celtics decide to stand pat at the February 9 trade deadline, there is still a possibility they upgrade their roster through the buyout market. According to a source who spoke with CelticsBlog’s Keith Smith, it would appear there is a mutual interest between Will Barton and the Celtics should the Washington Wizards buy the veteran out of his current deal.

NBA Trade Deadline 2023: What to expect from the Celtics https://t.co/IZvLKkRYn2 pic.twitter.com/GxEnn1v0LR — CelticsBlog (@celticsblog) February 2, 2023

“Keep an eye on Will Barton, should he work a buyout with the Washington Wizards. A source told CelticsBlog, “There’s some mutual interest there. Barton would give them another scorer off the bench, and he has big game experience too.”…Chris Haynes reported on the #thisleague Uncut podcast that it’s increasingly likely Barton won’t finish the season with the Wizards. That makes him a buyout target for the Celtics,” The source told Smith.

Should Barton join Boston later this month, he would solve the team’s lack of depth at the wing positions and could potentially allow Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to play fewer minutes throughout the second half of the season, with the hope being that it keeps them fresh for when the playoffs begin.