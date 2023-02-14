Celtics to Play Former No. 2 Pick After Drama-Filled Acquisition: Report

After a drama-filled day, the Boston Celtics will now be processing the fact that a former second-overall draft pick is playing in their conference and that they will be facing off against him on February 15 when they play the Detroit Pistons.

On Monday, February 13, news broke that the Golden State Warriors had completed their four-team trade with the Portland Trail Blazers, Atlanta Hawks, and Pistons, which sent James Wiseman to the rebuilding Eastern Conference outfit.

Now, Boston will be forced to face the former high-school standout for the first time since he entered the league, as reported by play-by-play announcer Sean Grande on Twitter.

A busy, high-profile week for the Celtics continues with the national TV showdown in Milwaukee Tuesday. But also on the docket now, the debut of James Wiseman as a Detroit Piston…and his first ever game against the Celtics will take place in Boston on Wednesday. https://t.co/t74HCbut6x — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) February 13, 2023

“A busy, high-profile week for the Celtics continues with the national TV showdown in Milwaukee Tuesday. But also on the docket now, the debut of James Wiseman as a Detroit Piston…and his first ever game against the Celtics will take place in Boston on Wednesday,” Grande reported.

Wiseman has struggled for playing time and fitness since being drafted in 2020, participating in just 60 games for the Warriors, but now, the Pistons will be hoping they can nature his undoubted talent and help him fulfill his undeniable attention. However, Boston will be hoping he doesn’t make good on his early promise against them, especially since they will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

Payton Pritchard Confirms Commitment to Celtics

While Wiseman finally got to see his trade be authorized by the NBA, Payton Pritchard has had to adjust to the fact he will be remaining with the Celtics for the remainder of the season after Brad Stevens was unable to find him a new home on February 9.

However, when speaking to the media following the Celtics’ recent victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, Pritchard ensured his commitment to the team was no longer in question, as he spoke about his desire to help Boston win a championship this season.

"I love this organization. This whole thing is about me wanting to play because that's what I love to do." Payton Pritchard wants to clear up his feelings for Boston, and his teammates after expressing wanting more playing time before the trade deadline pic.twitter.com/WR6Ez2ts2P — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 12, 2023

“My minds already reset, and I’ve already been open about where I was at. And I’m here now. I’m a professional at the end of the day, I’m gonna work, and any minute I’m gonna play because I love to play basketball. This whole thing about what everybody’s been saying, you know, I love this city, I love this organization, I love my teammates, this is like one of the best…I’m here, and I do love it here, and I’m committed. I wanna help this team any way I can to win a championship,” Pritchard said.

Despite seeing a significant decrease in playing time, Pritchard is averaging 4.9 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists while shooting 40.6% from the field and 34.5% from three-point range this season.

Celtics Could Target Carmelo Anthony

Having missed out on some of their top buyout targets in recent days, Brad Stevens and the front office will be scouring the free agent market in the hope of finding someone who can help strengthen the team’s bench for the remainder of the season and duration of the playoffs.

One player who makes sense and has been unattached from the NBA since his Los Angeles Lakers contract expired is Carmelo Anthony. The veteran forward has proven capable of being a scoring addition off the bench, while his size also makes him a valuable commodity on the defensive glass.

In 69 appearances for the Lakers last season, Anthony averaged 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1 assist per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 37.5% from deep, and the Celtics could see him as a valuable insurance policy for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, should they fail to find a better fit in the coming weeks.