Celtics Hire Former Point Guard as Assistant Coach: Report

The Boston Celtics have been active in adding to their current coaching staff this offseason.

In recent weeks, Sam Cassell and Charles Lee have been announced as new additions to the Celtics. Yet, on Monday, June 19, the Celtics added another coach to their ranks, this time in former point guard Phil Pressey.

According to a league source, former Celtics guard Phil Pressey is joining Joe Mazzulla's coaching staff in Boston.https://t.co/ZhqytqaCEY — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) June 19, 2023

“Former Celtics guard Phil Pressey is joining coach Joe Mazzulla’s staff, according to a league source,” Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reported. “Last season Pressey worked as an assistant at Missouri, his alma mater. Pressey’s father, Paul, played in the NBA for 11 seasons before serving as an assistant coach for 25, including a stint with the Celtics from 2004-06.”

Pressey spent two seasons with the Celtics between 2013 and 2015, playing in 125 regular-season games, averaging 3.1 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 38.3% from the field and 33.3% from deep.

By adding the former guard to the Celtics coaching staff, Brad Stevens has added yet another voice with NBA experience – something which was sorely lacking during the 2023 playoffs run.

Dallas Mavericks Emerge as Grant Williams Suitors

Brad Stevens has been swift in his decision-making when filling out Boston’s bench, but as we get deeper into the off-season, he’s going to have some tougher choices to make. One of those choices will be what to do with Grant Williams, who is a restricted free agent, and where to draw the line in terms of matching offer sheets he receives from other teams.

Unfortunately for Boston, it would appear Williams has a number of teams interested in his services. However, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Dallas Mavericks are the latest franchise to reveal their interest in Williams – and they’re a team who can offer the chance to contend for a championship.

According to @MikeAScotto, the Mavericks are showing interest in Grant Williams, who shares an agency with Luka Doncic 👀 Williams has also spoken highly of Luka on multiple podcasts and wore Luka 1s all season long on court. 📝: https://t.co/dApuwbTRUQ pic.twitter.com/MuE7fx9ARI — All Things Mavs (@All_Things_Mavs) June 18, 2023

“The latest team to have interest in Williams looking ahead to free agency is the Dallas Mavericks, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote. “It’s worth noting Williams and Mavericks star Luka Doncic are both represented by WME Sports.”

Over the past two years, Williams has emerged as one of the best three-and-d forwards in the NBA and is someone the Celtics would likely find difficult to replace.

Malcolm Brogdon ‘Most Likely’ to be Traded

According to longtime NBA Writer Marc Stein, Malcolm Brogdon‘s time with the Celtics could be drawing to a close, as he is the most likely member of Boston’s guard rotation to be traded.

“Word is the most likely of the group to be dealt, entering the weekend, was Malcolm Brogdon rather than Marcus Smart, Derrick White or Payton Pritchard,” Stein wrote.

Brogdon had a solid season for the Celtics this year, earning himself Sixth Man of the Year honors as a result. In 67 regular-season games, Brogdon produced a statline of 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 48.4% from the field and 44.4% from deep.

I’d be surprised if Marcus Smart or Derrick White get traded. I believe Payton Pritchard and Malcolm Brogdon are getting moved this summer. (Brogdon is a financial move to duck the 2nd tax apron) https://t.co/3dMMSKIbzw — GreenRunsDeep (@CelticsGRD) June 15, 2023

However, Brogdon’s injury history may provide a stumbling block for Boston, as it’s likely that teams will be tentative in entering into trade negotiations – especially if they don’t believe Brogdon can sustain the fitness and form he showed this past season. As such, Stevens may need to get creative if he wants to clear the logjam at the guard position.