Celtics Jaylen Brown Heaps Praise on Veteran Center

Al Horford’s return to the Boston Celtics has been nothing short of magical, as he continues to roll back the clock and provide his team with exceptional performances in the post-season.

Horford, 35, has been an ever-present for Boston this season, with his veteran leadership and cool-headedness bringing a reliable presence to the Celtics locker room. Of course, the six-foot-nine center has also been incredibly productive on the court too, proving that his game isn’t limited by the effects of aging.

Speaking to the media following the Celtics’ game seven win over the Miami Heat, Celtics star Jaylen Brown took a moment to share how important Horford has been to Boston this season.

“Nobody deserves it more than this guy on my right. His energy, his demeanor, coming in every day, being a professional, taking care of his body, being a leader. I’m proud to be able to share this moment with a veteran, mentor, brother, a guy like Al Horford, man. He’s been great all season, really my whole career, so I’m happy to be able to share this moment with somebody like him,” Brown said of Horford following Boston’s 100-96 win over the Heat.

Boston’s veteran center has been wildly impactful during their post-season run, averaging 12.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists throughout his 16 playoff games thus far while shooting 51.8% from the field and 45.6% from deep.

Finals Berth Changes Horford’s Contract Situation

A lot has been said of Horford’s future with the Celtics beyond this current season, primarily because Boston has limited cap space, and moving on from the veteran center is one of the easiest ways to alleviate that issue.

However, now the Celtics have made the NBA Finals, Horford’s contract situation changes slightly. Due to a clause in his deal, the veteran center is now guaranteed to earn $19.5 million next season, a $5 million jump from his original projections. Of course, Brad Stevens and the front office will be more than happy to stump up the extra cash considering how successful Horford has been in his first year back with the team.

Interestingly, that same clause in Horford’s deal could see his full salary of $26.5 million become guaranteed if the team wins a championship, meaning we’re about to see a fully motivated Horford when Boston faces the Golden State Warriors on June 2.

Horford Credits Celtics Young Core

It’s true, Horford deserves all the praise that’s currently coming his way, but he’s also a consummate professional and understands the impact of his teammates. While speaking to the media following the Celtics May 29 victory, Horford took a moment to praise the growth of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart – three players he’s watched develop since his first stint with the Celtics organization.

“I’m so proud of this group. These guys, you know, I’ve seen JB come into the league and take steps, take levels. I’ve seen JT do the same thing, I’ve seen Smart grow. For me, it’s just special to be with them, and being able to help them, and being part of this. I’m really grateful to be in this position,” Horford told reporters.

Some said a split.

We said a family.

Now Horford and the Celtics will get four days rest before facing the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco on June 2, with both teams looking to get a head start on the series and gain some momentum in a battle for an NBA Championship.