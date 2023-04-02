Celtics Star ‘Wants Out,’ Linked to Ime Udoka Reunion With Hungry West Squad: Insider

While the Boston Celtics might have their eyes on winning the NBA championship this season, it would appear other teams around the league are watching Jaylen Brown‘s situation very closely.

According to Houston Rockets insider John Granato, the Western Conference franchise could be gearing up to make a trade offer for the Celtics All-Star in a bid to pair him with former head coach Ime Udoka.

“Yesterday, I got some insight into the rockets organization bringing in veterans,” Granato said. “They’re going to do that. I’m going to tell you this. You’re gonna hear a lot of noise about Jaylen Brown. He wants out of Boston. It’s the same as Harde. Daryl Morey thought Harden had star-level ability, which he did. There are guys in this rotation right now that are going to be bench players. They’re not satisfied. I don’t think Tillman is going to be afraid of Ime Udoka.”

Brown has been performing at an All-NBA level this season, averaging 26.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while shooting 49.3% from the field and 33.9% from the perimeter.

Jaylen Brown is Non-Commital on Celtics’ Future

During a March 21 interview with The Ringer’s Logan Murdock, Brown was posed with a question regarding whether he intended to re-sign with the Celtics when his current contract expires at the end of the 2023-24 season.

However, Brown remained non-commital to his future in Boston, as he discussed some of the factors that will influence his thought process.

“I don’t know. As long as I’m needed. It’s not up to me,” Brown said. “We’ll see how they feel about me over time and I feel about them over time. Hopefully, whatever it is, it makes sense. But I will stay where I’m wanted. I will stay where I’m needed and treated correctly…I just enjoy the time that you have now. If it’s your whole career, it’s your whole career. If it’s not, it’s not. Some of the greatest players of all time haven’t finished with their organization. Michael Jordan retired a Wizard. As much as we like it here and enjoy being here, you see where life takes you. You see how the process goes. All you do is really focus on what’s in front of you right now, to be honest. But I don’t really know or want to answer that question because that type of stuff makes Celtics fans speculate and go crazy. Especially right now, I’ll just say we’ll get there when we get there.”

Should the Celtics believe that Brown is a potential flight risk in free agency, it may make sense for them to answer the phone if Houston, or any other team, come calling this summer – but they would need to be certain their star player wanted to leave at the end of his deal.

Celtics Could Test The Trade Market

In a March 2 article for Bleacher Report, NBA analyst Zach Buckley explained why the Celtics could potentially explore Brown’s trade market – especially if they fail to raise a championship banner this season.

“Should Boston fall well short of its playoff goals, though, that’s where things could get interesting. Might we hear a new round of rumblings about a Jaylen Brown trade? He could be in line for a massive contract extension this summer, as Celtics insider Chris Forsberg noted on NBC Sports Boston’s Early Edition, and maybe Boston won’t want to foot that bill,” Buckley wrote.

For now, though, the entire Celtics organization will be focused on performing in the playoffs, but that won’t stop other team’s around the league from formulating plans on how to entice the All-Star away from Boston, either this summer or next.