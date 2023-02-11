Celtics Jayson Tatum Issues Statement on ‘Freak Accident’ Involving Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics will likely be without Jaylen Brown until after the All-Star break due to a facial fracture he suffered when colliding with Jayson Tatum while playing against the Philadelphia 76ers on February 8.

Following the Celtics’ February 10 victory over the Charlotte Hornets, Tatum was asked about the accident during his post-game press conference, sharing his guilt over the situation.

“That’s the least I can do, right? I feel like I need to buy him a car or something. The first time all season, me and him crashed from the corner. And I ended up elbowing him in the face. Obviously, I feel terrible; it was a freak accident. But, whether it’s a mask or buying him a car, I think I got it,” Tatum said.

Brown has been one of Boston’s standout performers this season, providing his team with 26.5 points, 7 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 48.7% from the field and 33.1% from the three-point line.

Jayson Tatum Speaks on Mike Muscala Addition

During that same press conference, Tatum was also asked about Boston’s latest trade acquisition and how he felt Mike Muscala’s first performance for the Celtics went.

“I was joking with him – he hit his first shot, and we were sitting on the bench, and I was like, ‘Man, that’s big time,’” Tatum said, “To come to a new team, never practiced with us, come in and knock down your first shot, just as a basketball player, I know how good that felt. We can just see how important he can be for us. Big body, long arms, obviously can stretch the floor. I’m glad we got him.”

Muscala, 31, had a solid outing for the Celtics, shooting 4-of-8 from three to help them overcome the Charlotte Hornets on February 10 while also contributing 2 assists, 1 rebound, and 1 block in his first 15 minutes of playing time for the Eastern Conference contenders.

Celtics Interested in Danny Green Via Buyout Market

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who was speaking on a February 10 episode of NBA Today, the Celtics are among a list of teams that are currently monitoring Danny Green’s situation and hold interest in acquiring him, should he hit the buyout market.

“Danny Green would be an interesting player in Houston. I’m told he would like to be waived, just like John Wall is being waived, and not have to do a buyout. But Danny Green, teams like Boston, Cleveland, Los Angeles, they have great interest in him,” Wojnarowski said.

Green was traded to the Houston Rockets as part of the three-team deal that saw Eric Gordon head to the LA Clippers, Luke Kennard land with the Memphis Grizzlies – and John Wall return to Houston. Green is a three-time NBA champion who is known for his ability to hit three’s at a consistently high rate and provide stern defense on the wings, hence why so many contending teams are intrigued by the prospect of adding him to their roster.

The Celtics currently have one open roster spot remaining, courtesy of trading away Noah Vonleh to the San Antonio Spurs on January 5.