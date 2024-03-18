Celtics Legend Calls for Isaiah Thomas Netflix Special

Former Celtics all-star guard Isaiah Thomas is in the midst of one of the most heartwarming stories in modern NBA history.

After last appearing in an NBA game for the Hornets in April 2022, Thomas is set to return to an NBA court for the first time in nearly two years as a member of the Suns. According to insider Shams Charania, Phoenix is signing Thomas to a 10-day contract following his recent scoring outburst in the NBA’s G League.

During his four-game stint with the Salt Lake City Stars, Thomas averaged 32.5 points, 5.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals, while shooting an impressive 44.6% from the three-point arc. The numbers were too impressive for an NBA team to ignore. Many believe IT would have landed elsewhere if not for the Suns.

When news surfaced of Thomas’ return to the NBA, a former Celtics and Timberwolves legend couldn’t contain his excitement. Kevin Garnett wants to see IT’s journey of perseverance and persistence become the subject of a Netflix series.

The Isaiah Thomas comeback should be a Netflix Original 💯 Shoutout IT 🤝🏿 — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) March 16, 2024

The LOVE is real!! I appreciate the love & support that shit keeps me going 🏁🏁🏁#SLOWGRIND — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) March 17, 2024

Garnett and Thomas also share a bond from their past lineage as Celtics. While Garnett helped the Celtics raise their 17th banner in 2008, Thomas spent nearly three seasons as Boston’s go-to scoring option between 2014 and 2017. During his time with the Celtics, Thomas averaged 27.6 points, 6.7 assists and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 44 percent from the field. Both of his career All-Star selections came in a Boston jersey.

A valuable addition to the Suns?

Can Phoenix count on Thomas to be a valuable performer off the bench?

In 2022, Thomas had similarly lit up the G League for the Grand Rapids Gold, landing a 10-day contract with the Hornets. However, his stint in Charlotte didn’t amount to much as Thomas, playing behind lead guards LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier, averaged just 8.3 points in 17 games and found himself out of the NBA.

Giving God all the glory 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) March 17, 2024

There’s something about Grand Rapids!! Every time I’m here I get some good ass news… S/o to the city forreal lol — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) March 18, 2024

However, this time around, Thomas is not in a rebuilding situation. Instead, Thomas will be unleashed as a lethal scoring option off the bench, playing for a veteran team with serious title aspirations. With Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Grayson Allen carrying most of the scoring load already, IT enters the perfect situation where all the Suns require from him are a few threes a game. During his recent stint in the G League, IT made 6.3 threes per game. That will translate to the NBA.

Thomas Never Gave Up Hope

During his entire time in NBA exile, Thomas never entertained the idea of retirement. In fact, just days before the Suns signed him to a deal, Thomas told The Athletic that he knew his perseverance was going to pay off.

“I’m going to just continue to fight, continue to do it with a smile on my face,” Thomas said. “And I know at some point somebody’s going to give me a chance. And I always say I’m going to just laugh at the things I’ve been put through. It just tests you, that’s all. The game is going to test you no matter how good or bad you are.”

“…I just know I’ve got a lot left,” Thomas stressed. “I know I have at least a few years left to give the game everything I have. And I’m just going to keep striving to be that.”

In 550 career NBA games, the 35-year-old Thomas has averaged 17.7 points and 4.8 assists per game. His 551st game could happen as soon as March 20 when the Suns host the Sixers at Footprint Center.