Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon Issues Statement About Being Named a 6MOY Finalist

When the Boston Celtics acquired Malcolm Brogdon, they knew they were getting a starting-caliber guard to assume the role of their sixth man.

As the season has worn on, Brogdon’s impact off the bench has grown, and now, he finds himself being named as a finalist in the Sixth Man of the Year voting. When speaking to the media on April 17, during a post-practice press conference, Brogdon discussed his candidacy for the award and why he believes his teammates have had an impact on his candidacy.

Play

Malcolm Brogdon REACTS to Being Sixth Man of the Year Finalist Malcolm Brogdon reacted to being a sixth man award finalist, praised the Celtics' rebounding and called on them to keep their foot on the gas when they take big leads. —————————————– FanDuel is the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network. New customers in Mass can get in on the action with $200 in… 2023-04-17T18:18:13Z

“It’s awesome to be mentioned with those other guys; those are two great players,” Brogdon said. “As I’ve said before, these are team awards. It takes a team to get an All-NBA, to get an All-Star, to get a sixth man, defensive player. So that’d be great for our organization.”

Brogdon has had a solid year for the Celtics, finishing the regular season with averages of 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 48.4% from the field and 44.4% from three-point range.

Joe Mazzulla Praises Al Horford

Another player who has impressed the Celtics this season is veteran big man Al Horford, who is revamping his game to be more perimeter-based, and providing a veteran voice within the locker room.

On April 17, head coach Joe Mazzulla discussed Horford’s leadership and the importance it holds within the franchise.

Play

Joe Mazzulla: I've Taken a Charge in a Pickup Game Joe Mazzulla said Jaylen Brown received no new stitches in his hand after it split open during Game 1 of Celtics vs Hawks. He also discussed offensive rebounding and the string of injuries around the NBA on charge takes. The Celtics would try to work around any rule that outlawed a charge take, Mazzulla said,… 2023-04-17T17:47:10Z

“Yeah, I mean, he’s, he’s a lot of things for us,” Mazzulla said. “One of them is our emotional leader to where he has an innate maturity and ability to bring our game back with a big shot or a blocked shot. And so you know, he did that, where he hit the three on the wing. And then he had to block shots. And transition with about two minutes to go. And so we’re just really fortunate to have him his ability, not only what he can do from a basketball standpoint, but what he brings from an emotional leadership standpoint, not only does it help us over the course of the season, but in moments of games too.”

Horford, 36, is in his second spell with the Celtics and was an integral member of the rotation that went to the NBA Finals in 2022 before losing to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

Jayson Tatum’s Strong Claim About Marcus Smart

When addressing the media following the Boston Celtics April 15 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, All-Star wing Jayson Tatum was asked about the performance of Marcus Smart, who had played arguably his best game of the season.

Play

Jayson Tatum Celtics Were LOCKED IN From Tip Off vs Hawks | Game 1 BOSTON, MA — Jayson Tatum said that the Celtics came ready to play on Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks, jumping out to a massive early lead as they cruised to a 112-99 win at TD Garden. Boston's effort was clear and intense right from the first whistle, and their defense notably looked like that of… 2023-04-15T23:30:09Z

“I guess sometimes you take it for granted,” Tatum said. “But, you know, one of the best if not the best defender that we have in this league, and you know, just extremely special, especially on that side of the ball. And you know, shows it night in and night out.”

Smart will be a key member of the Celtics rotation throughout this years playoff run, and Celtics fans will be hoping he can sustain the level of play they saw from him in game one of their series against Atlanta. Game two is set to take place on Tuesday, April 18.