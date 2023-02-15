Malcolm Brogdon Issues Bold Words for Celtics Teammate Derrick White

Despite missing four of their starting five, the Boston Celtics forced overtime against the Milwaukee Bucks on February 14, courtesy of some stellar shooting and another good performance from Derrick White.

When speaking to the media after the game, Malcolm Brogdon heaped praise on White’s recent performances, noting how he was capable of being a starting guard on any team in the NBA.

“He’s playing at an All-Star level. He’s a starter on any other team in this league, and he’s proving that every single night,” Brogdon said.

White has been on fire since the turn of the month and is averaging 22.6 points, 6.9 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game on 50% shooting from the field, 43.6% shooting from three-point range, and 90% shooting from the free-throw line since February 1, with all of those games coming with him in the starting lineup.

Derrick White Remained in Milwaukee

During the game against Milwaukee, Derrick White collided with Grayson Allen when diving for a loose ball in the second quarter and quickly seemed to be nursing his head. On the morning of February 15, Jared Greenberg of NBATV reported that White had not flown back to Boston with the Celtics but had instead remained in Milwaukee to see an ear specialist.

“Celtics Guard Derrick White has stayed behind in Milwaukee tonight to see an ear specialist following the Celtics OT loss vs Bucks. He is having trouble hearing out of his left ear. After the game in MIL the team flew home to Boston. @NBAonTNT @NBATV,” Greenberg Tweeted.

The Celtics will now be hoping that White can recover over the All-Star break and will not miss time once the basketball season resumes later this month, as he has established himself as a vital part of their core rotation.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Speaks on Celtics Offense

Following Boston’s close-fought defeat at the hands of the Bucks, Milwaukee’s superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo discussed the Celtics’ offense and what made them so difficult to guard throughout the contest.

“You got to guard. You got to guard. They’re a team that moves the ball a lot,” Antetokounmpo said, “It doesn’t matter who’s out there; they’re very disciplined. They just keep moving the ball, try to break down our defense, and find open shots. We got to have that individual pride to keep guys in front of us as much as we can. That’s what makes us great. Obviously, we did it a little bit more when we were down in the fourth quarter, during overtime, but we got to do it throughout the whole game. That’s when we are at our best. We’re able to guard, keep them in front, get some deflections, get some steals, run the other way, find the open man, find some open threes, [and] get in the paint for easy twos. But I believe when you play the best Bucks basketball, that’s when we defend. We were able to do it in the fourth quarter and overtime.”

The Celtics will now be gearing up to face the Detroit Pistons on February 15 in their final game before the All-Star break and will be hoping they have enough gas left in the tank to cling onto their spot atop of the Eastern Conference despite playing on the second night of a back-to-back.