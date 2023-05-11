Marcus Smart Discusses Joe Mazzulla’s Adjustments After Celtics Beat Sixers

Despite a torrid three-quarters of play from Jayson Tatum, the Boston Celtics managed to record a game six victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, forcing a game seven as a result.

One of the big talking points during the opening minutes of the May 11 contest was how head coach Joe Mazzulla had adjusted his starting lineup, as he went with Boston’s ‘double big’ rotation of Al Horford and Robert Williams.

During his post-game press conference, veteran point guard Marcus Smart discussed Mazzulla’s struggles throughout the series and praised his willingness to make adjustments on a game-to-game basis.

Marcus Smart talks about Joe Mazzulla making adjustments, getting criticism, and how the team is helping him learn. pic.twitter.com/UY3uxD3gEV — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 12, 2023

“I was ecstatic about it,” Smart said. “To be able to have Rob in there; he changes the game a lot. Being able to have a lob threat, a rim threat, to be able to protect the rim on the other end. He’s huge for us. And I was proud to have him on the court. And, that just goes to show, you know, Joe’s learning. Just like all of us. I know he’s been killed a lot – rightfully so. He needs to make some adjustments, and he did that, and that’s just all you can ask for; just continue to be the best that he can be. And it takes a full team effort.”

Smart was one of Boston’s better performers throughout their game six victory, amassing a stat line of 22 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 steals while shooting 53.3% from the field and 37.5% from three-point range.

Al Horford Praises Joe Mazzulla’s Adjustment

It would appear that Smart wasn’t the only player on the Celtics roster that appreciated Mazzulla injecting Robert Williams into the starting lineup, as Horford also praised the decision after the game.

"I'm glad that Joe made that adjustment… what a difference." Al Horford talks Rob Williams in the starting lineup pic.twitter.com/4zJlQVUDmj — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 12, 2023

“I’ll tell you what, I’m glad that Joe made that adjustment, and we did it because, what a difference,” Horford said. “It didn’t surprise me. I was happy that that happened. We just know the impact that Rob has on the court. I mean, when Rob’s not in there, I feel like a lot falls on my shoulders. And when he’s out there, I know he’s got my back and I can be a bit more aggressive and do different things.”

It would appear that Mazzulla’s decision to go back to a double-big starting lineup paid dividends, as the Celtics managed to squeeze out a tough win on the road and will now have the chance to progress to the Eastern Conference finals if they can register another win in game seven.

Joe Mazzulla Praises Jayson Tatum’s Game

While Williams was certainly a difference maker for the Celtics, his All-NBA teammate, Jayson Tatum, had a difficult night – struggling for the first three quarters before bouncing back to ice the game down the stretch.

During his post-game press conference, Mazzulla spoke on Tatum’s overall performance and noted how Tatum brings more to the table than just scoring the basketball.

"The standard that is set for him to where if he's not scoring, he's not playing good basketball is wrong." Joe Mazzulla on Jayson Tatum impacting the Celtics winning on a tough shooting night pic.twitter.com/DQbMbkTYOD — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 12, 2023

“His poise got him going,” Mazzulla said. “So, the standard that is set for him, to where if he’s not scoring, he’s not playing good basketball, is wrong. He’s had multiple games this series, and when he’s at his best, he doesn’t need to score. I thought his communication with his teammates, I thought his defensive intensity, and even his force when driving the ball kept him in the game. He plays with a level of poise, regardless of how the game is going.”

The Celtics will now turn their attention to Sunday, May 13, when they will face the Sixers at the TD Garden in what will be a win-or-go-home game for both teams, with the winner keeping their hopes of winning a championship alive.