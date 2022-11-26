Celtics’ Payton Pritchard Implored to Pursue Change of Scenery

Payton Pritchard has found his role with the Boston Celtics to be vastly reduced this season, primarily due to the addition of Malcolm Brogdon during the summer.

According to The Athletic’s John Hollinger, Pritchard could use a change of scenery if he wants to continue improving and pushing forward with his career, even if that does mean moving off of a contending team.

Several NBA players are thriving on new teams this season. Who else could benefit from a change of scenery?

“Pritchard is 25, shoots 41.2 percent career from 3, and has another year left beyond this one on a rookie contract that pays him peanuts. He’s valuable! He’s just less valuable to Boston right now than almost any other team. In his case, one out would seem to be as a trade chip to get Boston another big man. The Celtics have thus far survived the absence of Robert Williams III, with the help of some solid contributions from scrap-heap pickup Luke Kornet, but the injuries to Williams and Gallinari exposed what is perhaps the one weakness on a loaded Boston team,” Hollinger wrote on November 22.

When given playing time this season, Pritchard has been an impressive member of the Celtics bench rotation, averaging 5.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 44% from deep. Unfortunately, the third-year guard is nothing more than a high-level insurance policy for Boston this season, and will only see meaningful floor time when one of Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon, or Derrick White misses time due to injury or rest.

Pritchard Understands His Current Role

On November 25, Pritchard came off the Celtics bench to give their offense a spark, as he helped Boston overcome an impressive Sacramento Kings team 122-104. Until Pritchard entered the contest, the Celtics were having a hard time putting the Kings away, but the 25-year-old’s ability to control the tempo of a game, and knock down perimeter jumpers helped ensure the Celtics were in the driving seat midway through the fourth quarter.

Speaking to NBC’s Chris Forsberg, Pritchard shared his thoughts on what his current role for the Celtics is, and how he tries to go about imposing himself on games when given the opportunity.

"Right now I think my role on this team is to be an energy boost, when my number is called I have to be ready"

“My energy, being ready to hit my shots, I don’t know, whatever the team is needing at that moment. Right now, I think my role is to be an energy boost, so, when my number’s called I gotta be ready…I think it’s just through my work, I always stay ready, my work gives me confidence, and I come out and try to do what I do,” Pritchard said.

Pritchard finished the contest against the Kings with nine points and a rebound in 15 minutes of playing time while shooting 50% from the field and 66.7% from deep.

Jayson Tatum Credits Boston’s Depth

During his post-game press conference, Jayson Tatum heaped praise onto the Celtics’ strength in depth following the impact of both Pritchard and Luke Kornet in the second half of Boston’s game against the Kings.

"Just one score, one stop after another and we just try to run with it" Jayson Tatum on the momentum swings vs. Sacramento

“That’s why you have a team. You know, you can substitute guys. You know, Payton hasn’t played all night, come in and pick the energy up. Luke get a couple of blocks, and now we out running in transition, hit a three, and we feel better about ourselves. The crowd starts feeding off that,” Tatum said.

The Celtics will be back in action on November 27, when the Celtics face off against Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards.