Celtics’ Playoff Hopes Receive Major Boost in Potential Series Against Sixers

On April 25, the Boston Celtics have the chance to close out their first-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks and book a second-round matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers.

In a major boost to Boston’s chances, the Sixers MVP-candidate big man Joel Embiid has been diagnosed with an LCL sprain and will likely need to wear a knee brace once he returns to the court – which could be early in the second round.

Source confirms Joel Embiid has a sprained LCL. He may have to wear a brace for the knee when he returns. There is some hope that he can play towards the beginning of the Sixers second round series but he will be playing through a knee injury@ramonashelburne was first pic.twitter.com/JxirjN0vjA — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) April 25, 2023

Embiid has been a dominant force for the Sixers in the early part of the playoffs, averaging 20 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4 assists, 2.3 blocks, and 1 steal per game while shooting 54.8% from two-point range and 95.8% from the free-throw line.

Joe Mazzulla Praised For Derrick White’s Form

While the Sixers will be sweating on the availability and fitness of their star player, the Celtics will be hoping that Derrick White can continue his sudden leap in production that has seen him become a key cog in the team’s rotation.

According to an Eastern Conference Executive, who spoke with Heavy on Sports’ Sean Deveney under the condition of anonymity, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla deserves some of the praise for White’s recent level of play.

Derrick White on his building confidence: "Even during the regular season it was JB in time out, like "come on D be a'ggressive' … It's cool to hear that from, from those guys and they all empower me to go out there and play my game." Full Game 2 Postgame Interview:… pic.twitter.com/BHKLAmhgkR — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) April 19, 2023

“He has played a lot better under (Joe) Mazzulla, really,” The executive said. “He has tapped into White’s IQ so that the ball movement is better and the turnovers go down when he is on the floor.”

White, 28, was present for all 82 games of the Celtics regular-season, producing 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 46.2% from the field and 38.1% from three-point range.

Ime Udoka Signs With Houston Rockets

As Mazzulla continues to experience his first playoff run as a head coach, former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka has found himself a new home in the NBA, reportedly signing a deal to patrol the sidelines for the Houston Rockets.

ESPN Sources: Ime Udoka has agreed to a deal to become the next Houston Rockets coach. pic.twitter.com/xhcDRDfnNJ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 24, 2023

During his lone season leading the Celtics, Udoka amassed a regular-season coaching record of 51-31 and a playoff record of 14-10, which saw Boston make it to the NBA Finals, where they ultimately fell to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

However, despite Udoka’s stock being at an all-time high and a reputation as being one of the most promising young coaches in the league, the Celtics were forced to suspend him for the season due to a breach of organizational policy. Mazzulla was then placed in charge as the interim head coach, but given his success this year, Brad Stevens moved to make the change permanent during the All-Star break.

Given the talent that Udoka possesses as a head coach, Celtics fans will likely be grateful that Boston will only need to face off against the Rockets twice a year rather than having him leading an in-conference rival.