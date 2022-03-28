Celtics Receive Devastating Update on Rob Williams Injury: Report

The Boston Celtics‘ hopes of a deep playpff run took a huge blow on Monday, March 28, as key center Robert Williams was ruled out for the foreseeable future with a meniscus tear.

ESPN Sources: Celtics C Robert Williams has suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee and will minimally miss several weeks. Further evaluation today will help provide a timetable. Boston moved into first-place Sunday, and Williams has been immense part of NBA’s best defense. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 28, 2022

The fourth-year big man sustained the injury during the Celtics’ victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, March 27. Williams has been essential to the Celtics’ upturn in form this season and has been one of the league’s best rim protectors all year.

This isn’t the first time Williams has suffered a season-defining injury, as he missed multiple games towards the end of last season, including two playoff games with a turf toe injury. Of course, there is still a chance Williams returns before the end of the playoff’s, assuming the Celtics make it out of the first round, but the forecast for the moment is focused on the best-case scenario.

The Louisana native’s switchable defense and offensive rebounding have been welcomed additions to the Celtics’ starting five this season, and now Boston will need to look elsewhere to fill the gap left by a player who had a legitimate case for Most Improved Player.

Udoka Noted How Williams Was in Pain Following Win

Speaking to the media after the Celtics had taken care of business against the Timberwolves, Udoka noted how Williams did seem to be in ‘quite a bit of pain’ after he sustained his injury.

“He said it wasn’t even a specific play that he remembers, but he came out of the game. Had some pain, went back to have it checked out, was in quite a bit of pain. He’ll get scanned in the morning, and we’ll know more then,” Udoka said, “It’s too early, until the scan comes back in the morning we’ll know more. Quite a bit of pain on the lateral side, but nothing more than that.”





Ime Udoka: Robert Williams In 'Quite a Bit of Pain' Following Knee Sprain | Celtics Postgame BOSTON, MA — Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka was interviewed after Boston's 134-112 blowout win over the Timberwolves on Sunday night. The Celtics have now won 6 straight games, and following the 76ers loss to the Suns, Boston is now in 1st place in the Eastern Conference. On Robert Williams leaving the game with a… 2022-03-28T01:03:40Z

Before sustaining his injury, Williams was having an excellent game for the Celtics, and despite being unable to complete the game he still ended with 13 points, 10 rebounds, and a block in 23 minutes of play.

Williams has gone from strength to strength this year and has grown into a core starter for the Celtics, and many considered his presence integral to Boston’s chances of overcoming teams such as the Brooklyn Nets or Milwaukee Bucks in the playoffs.

Daniel Theis Will Likely Replace Williams Minutes

When the Celtics acquired Daniel Theis at the February 14 trade deadline, Celtics fans were happy to have a high-level backup big man that already knew the team. However, no one would have envisioned Theis stepping into a prominent role when he re-joined the roster.

Still, while Williams is clearly the more impactful player, Theis is a capable deputy who is incredibly diverse in how he operates in pick-and-roll scenarios. The fifth-year big is also an adept screener, and is a capable floor spacer, shooting 33.3% from deep for the Celtics this season.

The trade for Daniel Theis now suddenly becomes, potentially, the most pivotal move of the deadline. How much of Rob's slack can he pick up? How much of that role can he fill? — John Karalis 🇬🇷 🇺🇦 (@John_Karalis) March 28, 2022

However, Theis isn’t likely to step into the starting five, but rather see his minutes off the bench increased. Whenever Al Horford or Robert Williams have missed time this year, Udoka has leaned on Grant Williams to step in and provide some floor spacing, defensive versatility, and leadership – so it makes sense that Williams will continue in that role until his namesake returns from injury.

Boston’s playoff hopes might have taken a hammer blow with Robert Williams’ injury, but the team does have a viable list of big men who can contribute by committee. Outside of Grant Williams and Theis, the team can also lean on Luke Kornet who is a proven commodity in terms of pick-and-roll defense and rim protection due to his size.

It’s also worth remembering that Boston still has an open roster spot, and may be able to find a short-term replacement in the free-agency market, although that seems unlikely. Hopefully, Robert Williams’ injury is on the minor side of the scale and we can see him patrolling the paint again by the time the second round of the playoffs rolls around.